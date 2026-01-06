The President of Columbia just dared Donald Trump to do the one thing he absolutely can’t and people loved it

Politics columbia donald trump Gustavo Petro

As Donald Trump continues to invade, attack, destroy, and pillage various nations around the globe either directly or indirectly, the rest of the world is starting to push back.

And Columbia’s President, Gustavo Petro, might have just unearthed checkmate.

As the war of words continues to escalate between America and Columbia, Petro dismissed violence and instead asked for an intelligent discussion on a possible solution.

Colombia’s President Petro to Trump: “Don’t threaten me. I’m waiting for you here if you want. I do not accept invasions, I do not accept missiles, I do not accept murders. I accept intelligence. Come, talk to me intelligently, and we’ll receive you.” pic.twitter.com/asDg2uDDVY — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 6, 2026

Talking out a solution seems like the most sane and appropriate approach to such a dangerous situation.

It’s also probably the biggest threat Trump has ever faced.

Intelligent discussion and Donald Trump go together like McDonalds and the White House … or… UFC fighting and the White House lawn … actually … dementia and the leader of the free world … nope … oil and Venezuela …um, oil and water.

It may not work, but it will definitely shine a brighter light on the only way out of more international conflict. The internet stood up together to applaud the rationale approach Petro proposed.

The internet also quickly realized this was going to be a tall order.

Intelligently might be a tough one for the orange guy — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) January 6, 2026

He’s asking Trump for intelligence? He’s gonna be severely disappointed — Gary R. Ⓜ️ and 7,542 others (@GaryDR27) January 6, 2026

