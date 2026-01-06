White supremacist Nick Fuentes listed all the ways America is superior to Europe and was owned around the world and back

US nick fuentes

White supremacist Nick Fuentes – you might remember him from a recent appearance on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show – was asked by one of his followers how Amerians should respond to be trolled by people in Europe.

Because there is plenty to troll the US for right now, obviously.

And it’s fair to say Fuentes took it to heart, he really took it to heart (word of warning – it is a predictably grim and seriously offensive watch).

We mention it not because of anything Fuentes had to say but because of all the things people had to say in response. Like these 13 people for starters.

1.

How many Americans can afford to call an ambulance? https://t.co/MwQX1NGFe6 — Gabe (@GabeZZOZZ) January 5, 2026

2.

As an American living in Europe, you have no clue what you are talking about. — Sage Williams (@sagewilyam) January 4, 2026

3.

American women are more likely to die in child birth than women from Tajikistan. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) January 5, 2026

4.

Median wealth in Britain is higher than in the United States. https://t.co/TXlG4fGust pic.twitter.com/3tTdkK2sxc — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) January 5, 2026

5.

6.