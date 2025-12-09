Videos Andrew tate nick fuentes Piers Morgan
Andrew Tate suggested Piers Morgan had somehow been bested by white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Morgan’s AA++ comeback totally nailed it
To the Piers Morgan YouTube show now – no, stick with us – where the former Good Morning Britain presenter and much else besides was entertaining notorious 27-year-old white supremacist, Nick Fuentes.
And Fuentes – misogynistic, racist, antisemitic – was just as charming as you’d imagine he’d be.
The most salient moment of our entire interview. When someone brazenly and proudly admits to being a racist, it informs all their other answers. https://t.co/HZhhTLA6bp
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2025
And there was also this bit, where Fuentes said he was terrified of tampons.
NEW: Piers Morgan and Nick Fuentes disagree on whether or not they want to hand out tampons to women.
Fuentes: You carry tampons in case your female friends get a period or something?
Morgan: I'd have no problem giving a female friend a tampon, would you? I don't suppose you've… pic.twitter.com/0R0oX5EuDS
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 8, 2025
And we mention Fuentes because the interview caught the attention of Andrew Tate, the self-appointed clown prince of the toxic manosphere and no stranger to Morgan’s show, who shared his thoughts, such as they were, on the pair’s eye-opening exchange.
Piers tricks don’t work on Nick because he realised the same thing I did long ago.
I double down on everything I say and I repeat it and I don’t give a fuck.
So playing things back just makes it hilarious.
Nick is the same.
You can never win against the brave.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 8, 2025
Well, yes and no. Actually, just no.
And it was Morgan who surely said it best.
I never set out to ‘win’ in debates with people like you or Fuentes. I just hold you to proper account for incendiary things you say, and let the audience judge accordingly.
You’re both proudly brazen misogynists. That’s not brave, it’s pathetic. https://t.co/MwlwkgrvJY
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 9, 2025
And if you care about the numbers (it’s all about the numbers to some people).
I have eight times as many followers as him on here.
This Boomer feels fine, thanks. https://t.co/kggN2mhOri
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 9, 2025
Last word to Morgan, yet another phrase we didn’t think we’d be using today.
In a shock development, gazillions of little Groypers have bombarded social media to declare their hero a winner for admitting he’s a Hitler-loving racist incel who hates women because he’s never had sex. You need better heroes, Groypers…. https://t.co/IWWV2hlftU
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 9, 2025
