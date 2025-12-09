Videos Andrew tate nick fuentes Piers Morgan

Andrew Tate suggested Piers Morgan had somehow been bested by white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Morgan’s AA++ comeback totally nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2025

To the Piers Morgan YouTube show now – no, stick with us – where the former Good Morning Britain presenter and much else besides was entertaining notorious 27-year-old white supremacist, Nick Fuentes.

And Fuentes – misogynistic, racist, antisemitic – was just as charming as you’d imagine he’d be.

And there was also this bit, where Fuentes said he was terrified of tampons.

And we mention Fuentes because the interview caught the attention of Andrew Tate, the self-appointed clown prince of the toxic manosphere and no stranger to Morgan’s show, who shared his thoughts, such as they were, on the pair’s eye-opening exchange.

Well, yes and no. Actually, just no.

And it was Morgan who surely said it best.

And if you care about the numbers (it’s all about the numbers to some people).

Last word to Morgan, yet another phrase we didn’t think we’d be using today.

Source @piersmorgan