Andrew Tate suggested Piers Morgan had somehow been bested by white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Morgan’s AA++ comeback totally nailed it

Andrew tate nick fuentes Piers Morgan

To the Piers Morgan YouTube show now – no, stick with us – where the former Good Morning Britain presenter and much else besides was entertaining notorious 27-year-old white supremacist, Nick Fuentes.

And Fuentes – misogynistic, racist, antisemitic – was just as charming as you’d imagine he’d be.

The most salient moment of our entire interview. When someone brazenly and proudly admits to being a racist, it informs all their other answers. https://t.co/HZhhTLA6bp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2025

And there was also this bit, where Fuentes said he was terrified of tampons.

NEW: Piers Morgan and Nick Fuentes disagree on whether or not they want to hand out tampons to women. Fuentes: You carry tampons in case your female friends get a period or something? Morgan: I'd have no problem giving a female friend a tampon, would you? I don't suppose you've… pic.twitter.com/0R0oX5EuDS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 8, 2025

And we mention Fuentes because the interview caught the attention of Andrew Tate, the self-appointed clown prince of the toxic manosphere and no stranger to Morgan’s show, who shared his thoughts, such as they were, on the pair’s eye-opening exchange.

Piers tricks don’t work on Nick because he realised the same thing I did long ago. I double down on everything I say and I repeat it and I don’t give a fuck. So playing things back just makes it hilarious. Nick is the same. You can never win against the brave. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 8, 2025

Well, yes and no. Actually, just no.

And it was Morgan who surely said it best.

I never set out to ‘win’ in debates with people like you or Fuentes. I just hold you to proper account for incendiary things you say, and let the audience judge accordingly.

You’re both proudly brazen misogynists. That’s not brave, it’s pathetic. https://t.co/MwlwkgrvJY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 9, 2025

And if you care about the numbers (it’s all about the numbers to some people).

I have eight times as many followers as him on here.

This Boomer feels fine, thanks. https://t.co/kggN2mhOri — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 9, 2025

Last word to Morgan, yet another phrase we didn’t think we’d be using today.

In a shock development, gazillions of little Groypers have bombarded social media to declare their hero a winner for admitting he’s a Hitler-loving racist incel who hates women because he’s never had sex. You need better heroes, Groypers…. https://t.co/IWWV2hlftU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 9, 2025

Donald Trump was furious with a woman journalist who quoted his own words back at him and the internet responded as one

