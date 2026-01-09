Richard Keys’ grimly on-brand tribute to Gabby Logan’s dad got all the responses it deserved and more

Celebrity football gaby logan

Richard Keys – two words we haven’t written for a while – went viral on Twitter after he paid tribute to Terry Yorath, the former Wales, Leeds and Tottenham midfielder who has died aged 75.

Not viral in a good way, obviously, after the former Sky Sports presenter referenced Yorath’s daughter and Match of the Day presenter Gabby Logan in his tribute. And he did it like this.

Sad to hear the news of Terry Yorath’s passing. He was a warrior & won fans over wherever he played. He was great for us at Coventry & the reason I got Gabby a job at Sky. I had no idea who she was when we met but I knew her dad. RIP Terry. Your daughter did you proud. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) January 8, 2026

‘Sad to hear the news of Terry Yorath’s passing. He was a warrior & won fans over wherever he played. ‘He was great for us at Coventry & the reason I got Gabby a job at Sky. I had no idea who she was when we met but I knew her dad. RIP Terry. Your daughter did you proud.’

And there was something about it that people felt wasn’t just a bit off, but way off. Totally off the radar, in fact.

So Gabby Logan, a truly outstanding broadcaster and one of the very best in her field, owes her career to you because you knew her Dad? Even in moments of immense personal grief, you still find a way to outdo yourself and come across as a total prick. https://t.co/VCFsj7236T — Calum Crowe (@CalumCrowe10) January 8, 2026

Sorry…but what a tw*t. Said with zero surprise. https://t.co/3gCKKY7bbU — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) January 8, 2026

Great to take a trip down self indulgent memory lane at this time. Thoughts with you. — Dan Bardell (@danbardell) January 8, 2026

Richard, just imagine what it would be like for Gabby, or a member of her family, to read this.

I’m hoping you have just worded this badly and it isn’t a dig at a really difficult time.

There is still time to change it. https://t.co/TkP2gBxXGE — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 8, 2026

Richard Keys’ book, “Self Awareness and Me, Myself, I”, is due to be published soon. Meanwhile, Terry Yorath’s family are grieving over someone they deeply loved. https://t.co/VHFx71tA6G — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) January 8, 2026

Touching tribute, Richard. More people should make it about them and show no acknowledgment of how to be a decent human being when offering condolences. — Dave Powell (@_DavePowell) January 8, 2026

Well done me https://t.co/rvhJInWPjB — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) January 8, 2026

Unbelievable levels of bellendry this fair play https://t.co/CtLjMvmGIl — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) January 8, 2026

Never let it be said that Keys didn’t take time out to address the criticism. And somehow – hard to believe we know – managed to make it even worse.

What a shame my words for a footballing hero of mine were entirely misinterpreted. Terry Yorath was a fabulous guy. A warrior. My affection for him meant I was more than happy to help him & his family in any way I could. Gabby’s career would make any father proud. RIP Terry. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) January 8, 2026

Ooof.

“And you’re absolutely sure that you haven’t just done the same thing again?” pic.twitter.com/32Vs33hczE — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) January 8, 2026

Entirely unrelated, we are sure, is what Logan has previously had to say about Keys (and his longtime colleague, Andy Gray).

Yep, totally unrelated.

Entries for The Most Inappropriate Tweet of 2026 have now closed. https://t.co/xFZbaCQCth — Chris Lepkowski (@chrislepkowski) January 8, 2026

READ MORE

Of all the appalled responses to the horrific ICE killing, surely no-one said it better or more succinctly than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Source