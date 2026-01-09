Celebrity football gaby logan

Richard Keys’ grimly on-brand tribute to Gabby Logan’s dad got all the responses it deserved and more

Poke Reporter. Updated January 9th, 2026

Richard Keys – two words we haven’t written for a while – went viral on Twitter after he paid tribute to Terry Yorath, the former Wales, Leeds and Tottenham midfielder who has died aged 75.

Not viral in a good way, obviously, after the former Sky Sports presenter referenced Yorath’s daughter and Match of the Day presenter Gabby Logan in his tribute. And he did it like this.

‘Sad to hear the news of Terry Yorath’s passing. He was a warrior & won fans over wherever he played.

‘He was great for us at Coventry & the reason I got Gabby a job at Sky. I had no idea who she was when we met but I knew her dad. RIP Terry. Your daughter did you proud.’

And there was something about it that people felt wasn’t just a bit off, but way off. Totally off the radar, in fact.

Never let it be said that Keys didn’t take time out to address the criticism. And somehow – hard to believe we know – managed to make it even worse.

Ooof.

Entirely unrelated, we are sure, is what Logan has previously had to say about Keys (and his longtime colleague, Andy Gray).

Yep, totally unrelated.

