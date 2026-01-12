This brilliantly broad north-east Scots weather advice has even native Scots scratching their heads

Life scotland

We’re big fans of regional accents, but we’re not going to get into an argument here about which we consider to be the best.

It’s certainly true that some accents can appear trickier for the untrained ear to understand than others, and here’s a perfect illustration of that as shared by Iain Cameron over on Twitter.

It’s a fine example of the Scots Doric dialect, prevalent in north-east Scotland, and here it is in all of its glory in the video originally shared by @sparkle56210 over on TikTok.

I had to listen to this more than once to understand it. Pretty broad north-east Scots (Doric). Translation in the next post (or as near as I can translate it). pic.twitter.com/BAZCH5Ed4F — Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) January 8, 2026

And here is Iain’s (much needed) translation…

People loved it, and it was comforting to see that it wasn’t just us who struggled a bit with the dialect.

I understood maybe half of that at best first time around. Sounds kind of like broad Northumbrian, remember hearing my Dad speak to his mate he bumped into up on Cheviot years ago and I didn't have a clue what they were saying to each other — Matt Brown (@mattbrophoto) January 8, 2026

Doric, verging on Fermer Doric, which can even flummox an Aberdonian when spoken at speed. — Bruce J (@lion99968) January 9, 2026

I'm Scottish, I got most of it… Almost sounds Geordie… Both had huge Viking influence… I think. — DesGal (@DesGal101) January 8, 2026

Wow. My Geordie brain eventually made sense of it, but blimey, that's a dialect. — Toni Hargis (@ToniHargis) January 8, 2026

Got it first time, mostly. But I've spent a fair amount of time on Shetland and it's quite similar. Your ear tunes in.. — Scott McCafferty (@RevMcCafferty) January 8, 2026

Really does take a while for your ears to tune in to it, but after a while you do get used to hearing it. — Jay (@jordanpbanks) January 8, 2026

This is how my Grandmother used to talk. I can mostly understand it but he is very broad. I remember as a child listening to my Mum, Aunt and Grandma talking. It was like a different language altogether. They were happy times. ❤️ — LizzieB (@lb230) January 9, 2026

Maybe got 80% after the second hearing. Ngl, it sounds brilliant. — Peter Taylor ⚒ (@petetaylor97) January 8, 2026

I’m from Glasgow and understand about six words of this. — Martin Graham (@martin_d_graham) January 9, 2026

False. This is just someone reading the Canterbury tales aloud and pronouncing everything correctly — Katniss Viviénne Everbean Mellark Ghauri (@lilKatniss7) January 8, 2026

I'm usually pretty good with Northern dialects here in Yorkshire, but I only caught about half of that. Sounds like Danish! — Tides of Luna (@tidesofluna) January 8, 2026

Can we please get this guy doing BBC Scotland Weather? Even just once ! Just brilliant. Have a listen https://t.co/i2I4bdwBZG — Ruth Henderson (@RuthHen05786097) January 9, 2026

Depending where I work in Scotland it's a whole different challenge, just when you think you grasped one accent — andy (@andrshka) January 8, 2026

I'm from Kent & my cousins I met as a kid were from the very tip of Scotland & sounded like that. Understood more than I thought. Not bad after 40 years. Thanks for the translation — Sarah Rockell (@SarahRockell) January 8, 2026

Lovely!! My Grandfather James Paterson spoke like that. In fact, I understood what the speaker said and got moved to the deepest part of my heart. James died in 1979 and never again heard someone speak like him!! — Duquesa de Parma (@DuquesadeParma) January 8, 2026

‘An yer nae saying nithin’, just lying ‘er an’ drippin’ like a knackered fridge. — Ryan Herd (@RyanHerd14) January 8, 2026

And if your that’s whetted your appetite for a bit more Doric, then historian Dan Jackson has helpfully added this poem The Rumour performed by Andy Stewart (of Donald Where’s Your Troosers? fame).

Source @theiaincameron Image Screengrab