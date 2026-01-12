Life scotland

This brilliantly broad north-east Scots weather advice has even native Scots scratching their heads

David Harris. Updated January 12th, 2026

We’re big fans of regional accents, but we’re not going to get into an argument here about which we consider to be the best.

It’s certainly true that some accents can appear trickier for the untrained ear to understand than others, and here’s a perfect illustration of that as shared by Iain Cameron over on Twitter.

It’s a fine example of the Scots Doric dialect, prevalent in north-east Scotland, and here it is in all of its glory in the video originally shared by @sparkle56210 over on TikTok.

And here is Iain’s (much needed) translation…

People loved it, and it was comforting to see that it wasn’t just us who struggled a bit with the dialect.

And if your that’s whetted your appetite for a bit more Doric, then historian Dan Jackson has helpfully added this poem The Rumour performed by Andy Stewart (of Donald Where’s Your Troosers? fame).

