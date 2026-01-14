Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

Keir Starmer’s magnificent takedown of the Tories’ 14 years in power was that rarest of things – a properly funny (albeit slightly weird) joke at PMQs

John Plunkett. Updated January 14th, 2026

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, PMQs is no Live at the Apollo. It’s not even Live from Her Majesty’s (one for younger readers, there).

And yet every now and again someone makes a properly funny joke – no, seriously – and this year it’s the turn of the prime minister himself, Keir Starmer, who took aim at Kemi Badenoch and the record of their 14 years in power in some style, we reckon.

Boom! And a slightly longer clip with just a little bit more context (never less than thorough, right?)

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Not everyone appreciated it.

But we’re with this person.

READ MORE

A Musk megafan took aim at the quality of life in Britain and this A++ comeback really was taking no prisoners

Source @PeterStefanovi2