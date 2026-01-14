Keir Starmer’s magnificent takedown of the Tories’ 14 years in power was that rarest of things – a properly funny (albeit slightly weird) joke at PMQs

Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, PMQs is no Live at the Apollo. It’s not even Live from Her Majesty’s (one for younger readers, there).

And yet every now and again someone makes a properly funny joke – no, seriously – and this year it’s the turn of the prime minister himself, Keir Starmer, who took aim at Kemi Badenoch and the record of their 14 years in power in some style, we reckon.

Blimey. Did I really just hear Keir Starmer say this “They had more positions in 14 years than the Kama Sutra. No wonder they are knackered and they left the country screwed”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/h12ePONGk2 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 14, 2026

Boom! And a slightly longer clip with just a little bit more context (never less than thorough, right?)

Keir Starmer: “They had more positions in 14 years than the Karma Sutra… & they left the country screwed.#PMQs pic.twitter.com/7DnNqd7RKT — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 14, 2026

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Whoever wrote that for him, take a bow, Very funny. Something the Tory in a cheap suit clearly isn’t. — Anthony Sheridan Neil ll (@AnthonyNumamoid) January 14, 2026

Great! I’m glad to hear him speak out like this. — Bronwen Griffiths 🌻 🍉 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇪🇺 (@bronwengwriter) January 14, 2026

Brilliant well done kier 🤣👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fs15huXoBf — Stella bella (@PamelaWhyt19466) January 14, 2026

He’s getting better at this 👏🤣 — vblue (@VictoriaSl61260) January 14, 2026

Gloves are off for Starmer. — MichelleF 🇬🇧🇸🇪🇮🇹 (@MichelleFattoru) January 14, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it.

Incredibly inappropriate — Jeremy / bankersbonus (@Bankersbonus1) January 14, 2026

But we’re with this person.

Source @PeterStefanovi2