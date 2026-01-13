A Musk megafan took aim at the quality of life in Britain and this A++ comeback really was taking no prisoners

US magas uncategorised

Back in our day people used to wang on non-stop about the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and the US but right now, thanks mostly (almost entirely) to Trump’s return to the White House, the Atlantic has never felt wider,

Maybe not in Downing Street, obviously, but definitely among people on the ground, not least this Musk megafan – an account called ‘Doge Designer’ which listed all the things to do if you’re in Britain.

It’s not a very long list.

Things to do in the UK:

1) Leave — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 12, 2026

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point replies.

Actually, yeah. If you hate the UK, if you hate the people who live here, if you think London is a sh*thole, if you want the UK to fail, if you would want Trump to invade it and turn it into some kind of Americana dystopia, yes. Absolutely. Please leave. https://t.co/bwQaAfuQEa — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) January 12, 2026

Not suprising coming from Elon Musk’s Bootlicker, you are in India dude, how do you leave a country you are not a resident of? — Solomon Harudzibwi (@S_Harudzibwi) January 12, 2026

I'm still seeing London as the best city for life in many rankings — Eka Lestienne (@ekavibes) January 12, 2026

But none quite so savage as this one.

Things to do in the US:

1) Get shot https://t.co/V6lzkYedZK — Bob Morgan (@Bbmorg) January 12, 2026

Flamin’ Norah!

