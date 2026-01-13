US magas uncategorised

A Musk megafan took aim at the quality of life in Britain and this A++ comeback really was taking no prisoners

John Plunkett. Updated January 13th, 2026

Back in our day people used to wang on non-stop about the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and the US but right now, thanks mostly (almost entirely) to Trump’s return to the White House, the Atlantic has never felt wider,

Maybe not in Downing Street, obviously, but definitely among people on the ground, not least this Musk megafan – an account called ‘Doge Designer’ which listed all the things to do if you’re in Britain.

It’s not a very long list.

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point replies.

But none quite so savage as this one.

Flamin’ Norah!

