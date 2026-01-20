Kristi Noem’s so-called targeted checks will force Americans to carry proof of citizenship all the time, and everyone replied ‘Papers? Please!’

Politics citizenship ice kristi noem

Kristi Noem wants to help Americans leave their houses without forgetting their wallets. Or their social security cards.

The US Department of Homeland leader defended the indefensible in a press conference and the underlying rationale was as disturbing as it was untruthful.

Noem says ICE’s “targeted enforcement” tactics are legit and necessary.

Q: Why are we seeing Americans being asked on the street to provide proof of citizenship in Minnesota? Is that targeted enforcement and are you advising Americans to carry proof of citizenship? KRISTI NOEM: In every situation we are doing targeted enforcement. If we are on a… pic.twitter.com/qHH1sXJml0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2026

She says, “targeted enforcement”, Videos everywhere show: “stopping and harassing citizens trying to go about daily life.”

And that’s not even the worst part of her response.

Her demand that people have full papers available wherever they go is a gross invasion of privacy.

The way she shared all of this information with confidence elicited a ton of feedback on Twitter.

1.

If you’re Black or brown, Kristi Noem thinks it’s fine to stop you, cuff you, and demand proof you’re American. Republicans support racial profiling. They want it in your neighborhood. https://t.co/H1c4aU3G4o — Homeland Dems (@HomelandDems) January 15, 2026

2.

A few days ago, I witnessed how immigration agents stopped at a parking lot and asked drivers charging their electric cars for proof of citizenship or legal status. Here’s our story: https://t.co/7kQOnezdcj https://t.co/9POsxNhoT3 — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) January 15, 2026

3.

Citizens aren’t required to carry papers. That’s gestapo shit and we won’t comply. Fuck you. — SteadyCoopin’ (@SteadyCoopin) January 15, 2026

4.

Nazi Germany 1935…are you Jewish?..let me see your papers — Keith Verdi (@VerdiKeith) January 15, 2026

5.

Are they asking white people for their papers? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) January 15, 2026

6.

This is just a lie from @Sec_Noem. There has been extensive reporting on ICE doing random door-to-door neighborhood patrols looking for anyone who is not white. https://t.co/ESHbZ3zwTM — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 15, 2026

7.

Unlike many places in the world, Americans are not required to carry ID to walk down the street. It’s a freedom many may have taken for granted. https://t.co/Njlbch4XSW — Avi Meyerstein (@AviMeyerstein) January 15, 2026

8.

Unbelievable that Kristi Noem thinks it’s legal to ask people for their papers – you know like Nazi Germany pic.twitter.com/0DT4SnNvuZ — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 15, 2026

9.

We’re all illegal immigrants now folks. — Josh ‘ ‘ Gray (@NotoriousAZJPG) January 15, 2026

10.

When she says “Targeted” she means they go to a Target and just start grabbing anyone who’s brown or has an accent. There’s nothing targeted about the how these chucklefucks are conducting themselves. https://t.co/DFpkAkRC79 — Mike Mahoney (@MMahoney224) January 15, 2026

11.

We now live in a Papers Please country. Right wingers and conservatives are ok with this, apparently, despite saying for decades how afraid they are of big government. Disgusting, unAmerican hypocrites, the lot of them. https://t.co/or83vAtyMJ — Chief Jeef (@fitzgerald_jeff) January 15, 2026

12.

Yeah, this is definitely going to turn out well. https://t.co/RjaSqv58rM — Kingmob83 (@JerodMattson) January 15, 2026

13.

I hope Americans learn their lesson and keep these lunatics as far away from power as humanly possible. https://t.co/SifVZhmuik — Nightball Collectibles (@InventSPC) January 15, 2026

14.

Way to NOT answer the question! — Avatar didn’t vote for this shiite (@BackAvatar) January 15, 2026

15.

So we live in a country where everyone is required to carry their papers on them or risk being detained, beaten or killed by federal officers? — vince (@chparmsandwich) January 15, 2026

Source: Twitter @atrupar