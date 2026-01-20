Politics citizenship ice kristi noem

Kristi Noem’s so-called targeted checks will force Americans to carry proof of citizenship all the time, and everyone replied ‘Papers? Please!’

Saul Hutson. Updated January 20th, 2026

Kristi Noem wants to help Americans leave their houses without forgetting their wallets. Or their social security cards.

The US Department of Homeland leader defended the indefensible in a press conference and the underlying rationale was as disturbing as it was untruthful.

Noem says ICE’s “targeted enforcement” tactics are legit and necessary.

She says, “targeted enforcement”, Videos everywhere show: “stopping and harassing citizens trying to go about daily life.

And that’s not even the worst part of her response.

Her demand that people have full papers available wherever they go is a gross invasion of privacy.

The way she shared all of this information with confidence elicited a ton of feedback on Twitter.

