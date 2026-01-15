Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked who’s funding ICE and her A++ response took every Republican to task

Politics AOC healthcare ice

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a lot of supporters because she doesn’t bite her tongue.

This latest statement only solidifies her reputation as someone who isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. Even when “it” is incredibly unpleasant.

AOC was approached on the steps of the Capitol when she pointed out a disturbing detail about ICE that only makes their actions even more deplorable.

AOC: I want everybody to understand that the cuts to your health care are what’s paying for this. You get screwed over to pay a bunch of thugs in the street that are shooting mothers in the face. pic.twitter.com/zjgRAcyNVU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 13, 2026

The truth hurts.

The politicians whom America voted into office put their money where their priorities are. Right now, that’s hurting just about anyone without a comfrotable 10 figures in their checking account.

Twitter was full of praise for AOC and disgust for everyone else in Washington, DC.

You can debate immigration policy, but we should all agree that no federal agent should shoot and kill an unarmed woman on a city street. Period. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) January 13, 2026

I like how she doesn’t mince words. She’s not afraid to speak truth to power. ✊ — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) January 13, 2026

The United States is representing itself as a banana republic. As a man facing frailties, I want a thriving democracy. https://t.co/gou3BYnNzh — Chief (@kipkenyan) January 13, 2026

We want Health Care, not a military state https://t.co/OPK8Qikol9 — Lab⭕️mski 🪕 (@12ozPoet) January 13, 2026

Defund the entire government. I don’t care – stop this fascism….. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) January 13, 2026

