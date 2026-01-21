What’s something people do in movies that would be extremely awkward in real life? – 17 big screen behaviours you shouldn’t try at home

Round Ups AskReddit

Films are a great bit of escapism, allowing you to leave your troubles behind for a couple of hours and indulge in a romcom or the latest blockbuster hit.

It’s important to leave certain aspects of films in the theatre though. While it would be great if you could exchange snappy dialogue in real life, most things in movies would be ridiculous in the real world. Need proof?

Check out the answers to this question hitman1890 put to Reddit:

‘What’s something people do in movies that would be extremely awkward in real life?’

Popcorn at the ready, here are the top replies…

1.

‘Drive the car and having a conversation with the person in the front seat and not looking at the road drives me absolutely crazy to watch in a movie’

-BackgroundPlay562

2.

‘Cutting your palm to draw some quick blood. That is about as inconvenient a wound as you could have and it’s going to take forever to heal.’

-Ozzel

3.

‘Long, brutal, drawn out fights with no lasting effects.’

-noshoes77

4.

‘Stopping in the middle of a conversation then continuing that exact conversation in a completely different setting.’

-Tmo1992

5.

‘”Wild” sex scenes and the woman does not take off her bra.’

-No_mans_time

6.

‘“Could you excuse us for a moment?” to banish everyone else from the room’

-togapartywalkofshame

7.

‘Showing up to someone’s house unannounced in the middle of the night and professing their love/begging for forgiveness.’

-Sufficient-Visit3

8.

‘Hanging up without saying goodbye’

-N7Tom

9.