Politics nigel farage

A reporter tried to ask Farage about that £5 million, and brave Sir Nigel ran away (again) – 17 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 21st, 2026

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The usually omnipresent Nigel Farage has been conspicuous by his absence on the political TV and radio shows, recently, although it was certainly no surprise that he didn’t turn up to PMQs on Wednesday. He seems to miss more than he attends.

The reason he’s shunning the spotlight, instead of hogging it, came up in the Commons, and Keir Starmer pulled no punches.

The ‘Where’s Nigel?’ game caught the attention of social media users.

Channel 4 News reporter Clare Fallon tracked down the shy MP for Clacton, but it wasn’t exactly a productive meeting.

Brave Sir Robin ran away from Monty Python and the Holy Grail

He can run, he can also hide, but he can’t escape the mockery of social media.

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