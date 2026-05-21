A reporter tried to ask Farage about that £5 million, and brave Sir Nigel ran away (again) – 17 scathing responses

Politics nigel farage

The usually omnipresent Nigel Farage has been conspicuous by his absence on the political TV and radio shows, recently, although it was certainly no surprise that he didn’t turn up to PMQs on Wednesday. He seems to miss more than he attends.

The reason he’s shunning the spotlight, instead of hogging it, came up in the Commons, and Keir Starmer pulled no punches.

“The £5 million question is, why did the Reform UK leader keep this donation secret? I see he is not here to answer. And what did the billionaire lining his pockets ask for in return?” pic.twitter.com/NBdZtNElk8 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) May 20, 2026

The ‘Where’s Nigel?’ game caught the attention of social media users.

"Hands up if you are hiding from the media because you can't bear any scrutiny of your dodgy financial dealings" pic.twitter.com/vDyVtQIerJ — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 20, 2026

When the going gets tough, the Nigel gets hiding. — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) May 19, 2026

Something is about to come out, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/RIrv0Pnuu7 — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) May 20, 2026

Channel 4 News reporter Clare Fallon tracked down the shy MP for Clacton, but it wasn’t exactly a productive meeting.

Channel 4 News's Clare Fallon tracks down Nigel Farage who was absent from Parliament today avoiding questions about the £5m donation She asks him about it He jumps into his car and drives off pic.twitter.com/fNsFUTcXu5 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 20, 2026

He can run, he can also hide, but he can’t escape the mockery of social media.

1.

Farage is well and truly in hiding. What a coward. https://t.co/0wL3NcF51S — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 20, 2026

2.

Channel 4 confronts Farage dodging the £5m donor questions outside Parliament. He literally jumps in his car and drives off … no answers. The “security” money doesn’t even buy him the courage to face basic scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/o0fYc7ax68 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) May 20, 2026

3.

So it seems that the man who craves any publicity is still choosing to actively run away from any questions whatsoever

The candidate ignoring questions too as Reform deny his history – what a great look for someone who wants to be elected https://t.co/76fJXxMRBv — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 20, 2026

4.

We've got a runner🏃‍♂️ Oh dear Nige 🤷‍♀️🤔👇🏻 https://t.co/xDABOnKMrr — Elaine Voaden (@Mrs_V_6047) May 20, 2026

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🚨No politicians does avoiding questions like the Fagash Fuhrer pic.twitter.com/3eAsvdtssN — Inevitable_GB_News (TWAT ACCOUNT) (@GBNews23653867) May 20, 2026

6.

What a dodgy bunch they are. Quite unbelievable they are allowed to stand for election in a credible democracy, really. 🤨

Good on the journos for starting to go for them though. I'd love to know why it's taken them so long. https://t.co/czHmzYRoJV — Andrew Griffiths (@GlassJet) May 20, 2026

7.

Farage can't deal with any level of scrutiny whatsoever. The fanny. https://t.co/0knxn35tc7 —  〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) May 20, 2026

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Hats off to @Channel4News for trying but why weren’t they having to elbow their way through a crowd? https://t.co/FkJGpE3vEl — Too Late (@TooLate4FFS) May 20, 2026

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