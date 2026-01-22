Nigel Farage claimed to be putting the ‘global elites’ on notice and got owned all the way back to his exclusive public school – 17 exploding irony meters

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage just can’t keep out of the news, at the moment.

On Wednesday, the privately educated former commodities broker, who has railed against ‘career politicians’ throughout his 27-year career in politics, was found to have breached the MPs code of conduct by failing to make a timely declaration of more than £380,000 of his additional earnings.

If the UK media now do not apply equal harsh measures to Nigel Farage than they did to Angela Raynor, then they are complicit in

a) a Mysoginist narrative where men are forgiven and women 'should have known better' and

b) are actively saying they are okay with Farage in charge. [image or embed] — Koningwoning (@koningwoning.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:48 AM

In addition to recent defections to the Reform UK party, which he leads, this has kept the narrative firmly on the man clearly being manoeuvred into pole position for 10 Downing Street by the right-wing press.

He has now jetted off to Clacton Davos for the World Economic Forum, which he despises because they’re so out of touch with the common man.

Farage shared a video about how he’s warning the elite class at Davros of a change coming, when a Reform-led UK will be all about the small business, rather than the massive corporations.

I’m here in Davos to put the global elites on notice. We will not live by their agenda. Change is coming to Britain. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/vZPxe0xWAk — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 21, 2026

“I’m going to be on the stage at the USA House immediately after Trump’s speech.” “I will say …Britain has been absolutely craven to the globalist agenda …everything in favour of big business and not small business.” “I’m here to put them on notice that while we’ll work with them, we won’t be dominated by them. We will not live by their agenda.”

Never has the value of shares in chinny reckon been so high.

People were understandably sceptical.

I'm here is Davos to put the global elites on notice that I'm desperate to take their donations and will say absolutely anything if the price is right. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) January 21, 2026

“I’m getting nude on a nudist beach… …to tell all those nudists how disgusted I am with their nudity!” — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 21, 2026

Chalet boys have really deteriorated since I was last there. — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) January 21, 2026

You are the global elite. You're an ex banker politician millionaire who went to Dulwich college. pic.twitter.com/eYFtchBUTf — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) January 21, 2026

Farage, a completely insignificant figure in Davos, came to put in a 'good word' for the U.S. that supports Trump's takeover attempts of Greenland. Not sure what the 'change that is coming to Britain' fuck is he on about. "Putting global elites on notice!" Haha ye wee snake! https://t.co/fGSriszmQL — Ika Ferrer Gotić (@IkaFerrerGotic) January 21, 2026

