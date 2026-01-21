Nigel Farage ‘committed 17 breaches of the MPs code of conduct’ relating to £380k from his side jobs, with zero consequences – 18 hacked off responses

Politics nigel farage

It’s no secret that Nigel Farage has many, many income streams. His ‘other’ jobs include advertising gold, appearing on GB News, and polishing Donald Trump’s shoes. That last one may not be completely true – but we wouldn’t be surprised if it were.

It sometimes seems like the only job he isn’t prepared to do is the one for which taxpayers reward him handsomely, and that one comes with some rules attached.

Farage has now been judged by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner to have breached the MPs code of conduct seventeen times (that it knows of).

The Guardian’s Pippa Crerar broke the story on Bluesky.

NEW: NEW: Standards commissioner finds Nigel Farage committed seventeen breaches of MPs code of conduct. He failed to declare £333,000 in outside interests (more than 3x MPs annual salary)… — Pippa Crerar (@pippacrerar.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 8:48 AM

In fact, the figure was closer to £380,000.

… including payments for promoting gold, presenting on GB News and from his friend George Cottrell, within 28 days. Reform UK leader apologised for what he described as administrative errors by his team. [image or embed] — Pippa Crerar (@pippacrerar.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 8:48 AM

He has apologised, blaming someone in his team for failing to make the declarations within the 28-day limit. That’s apparently the end of the matter. What a shocker.

New – Nigel Farage has been found by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to have made 17 standards breaches, adding up to over £380,000 in late declarations. He’s apologised, so no further investigation (which seems unusual for a breach this large) — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 8:53 AM

Bluesky users had one or two thoughts on his earnings, his behaviour – and on him completely getting away with it.

This can’t be the same Nigel Farage who wanted Rachel Reeves sacked because her husband’s estate agent made a mistake? — Daz (@mrdaz.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 8:51 AM

Wouldn't want to be in his shoes. Not many can withstand being sternly looked at and tutted and expect to come out of the experience unscathed. [image or embed] — Ian Hall (@ian64.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 10:58 AM

