Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ has been raising eyebrows into orbit but no-one nailed it better than Emily Maitlis

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2026

Latest in an occasional series in which we basically say how great Emily Maitlis is at this sort of thing comes Emily Maitlis, being really great in this case on Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Board of Peace’.

Trump proudly announced he would be leading the new global(ish) body – membership fee, $1bn – comprised of a whole bunch of countries many of which are most politely described as D-list.

Anyway, here is Maitlis deconstructing the whole thing in a minute in a bit.

Bravo.

Not everyone appreciated it.

Which only made us like her t more.

