Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ has been raising eyebrows into orbit but no-one nailed it better than Emily Maitlis

Latest in an occasional series in which we basically say how great Emily Maitlis is at this sort of thing comes Emily Maitlis, being really great in this case on Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Board of Peace’.

Trump proudly announced he would be leading the new global(ish) body – membership fee, $1bn – comprised of a whole bunch of countries many of which are most politely described as D-list.

Anyway, here is Maitlis deconstructing the whole thing in a minute in a bit.

I’ve featured Emily Maitlis a few times in recent days, because she’s knocking it out of the park in her commentary of the events of the day. I have long been a fan of her work as a journalist of note and former anchor of Newsnight on the BBC. In this moment she’s exactly the… pic.twitter.com/9vtoaomnMK — (@politicsusa46) January 22, 2026

Bravo.

She asks “In what world does this make sense?” In a very dark, corrupt one. Decent people could never dream up something as obscenely deceitful as what Kushner et al. are peddling. — Dr Deborah Anderson (@DrDLAnderson10) January 22, 2026

Emily is the clever person in the room. — Gav999 (@GavExplorer) January 22, 2026

Trump’s Bored of Peace:

Bored of Respect for Females

Bored of Morality

Bored of Climate Change

Bored of Decency

Interested in Grabbing:

Females,Territory, Power, Headlines,

Attention, Gold. (no typographic) https://t.co/ryD87VW3e0 — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay.bsky.social) (@theonlypeterkay) January 23, 2026

She always does,she knows her stuff. That’s why the BBC got rid of her. We have the same problem in the UK with the press and media fawning over Trump’s buddy Führer Farage. — La Dama BrujaFBPE (@JulieLeyGibbs) January 23, 2026

Emily is fabulous https://t.co/PlSZn0j6WN — Leeds Fella : Slava Ukraini (@FellaLeeds) January 22, 2026

She’s VERY good……we need more like her. — Gayle Peltier (@GaylePeltier) January 22, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it.

She’s a sneering, disgusting, out of touch wanker, happy to help. — Lloyd (@LGB_1962) January 23, 2026

Which only made us like her t more.

