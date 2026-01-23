US donald trump

Whichever Brit reporter threw this truth bomb right in Donald Trump’s face, give him the rest of the week off

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2026

It’s been one of the more exasperating aspects of Trump’s White House tenure (and there have been plenty of them, obviously) and that’s the American media’s reluctance to fact check him to his face.

But there have been signs of late that this is beginning to change, and this is surely how it’s done.

It’s not an American reporter throwing this particular truth bomb – sounds like a Brit by all accounts – but wherever they are from, it was simply magnificently done.

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

To conclude …

