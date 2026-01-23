Whichever Brit reporter threw this truth bomb right in Donald Trump’s face, give him the rest of the week off

US donald trump

It’s been one of the more exasperating aspects of Trump’s White House tenure (and there have been plenty of them, obviously) and that’s the American media’s reluctance to fact check him to his face.

But there have been signs of late that this is beginning to change, and this is surely how it’s done.

It’s not an American reporter throwing this particular truth bomb – sounds like a Brit by all accounts – but wherever they are from, it was simply magnificently done.

Reporter just told Trump to his face: “You’ve failed so far, Mr. President. You’ve failed to bring peace to Ukraine.” No softballs. No flattery. Just the blunt truth Trump can’t spin. pic.twitter.com/ROthIIZLmz — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 22, 2026

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

I wish American reporters had a spine — j (@oceanrd) January 22, 2026

Nice to see that a real reporter snuck in. That will make Trump furious — JoeyBoatwater (@JBoatwater) January 22, 2026

Give the reporter who told Donald Trump "you've failed to bring peace to Ukraine" a medal. Trump promised 53 times during the 2024 campaign to end the war in 24 hours, even before taking office, if elected. Trump's done nothing for peace, only poured gasoline on the fire. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) January 22, 2026

When he doesn’t like what he hears he walks away. Typical — Vera vdrVlk (@veravalk1) January 22, 2026

A reporter needs to ask him if his Board of Profit is going to do the same thing to Ukraine as they're going to do to Gaza, and call it Restoration. War and war-torn countries are their targets, lottsa money in it for these vultures. — DomaLady (@DomaLady) January 22, 2026

🤣 He hates real reporters with real questions — MARK🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦☯️ (@MARK95694320018) January 22, 2026

More reporters need to start speaking in blunt terms like this and keep the pressure on him. Stop letting him away with everything. — Donna L. Byers Visual Artist/Author🎨🌊🇨🇦💙⚖ (@D_ByersArtist) January 23, 2026

I'd buy that reporter a drink. — Andrew Hsieh (@AndrewOnSeeAIR) January 22, 2026

To conclude …

