Our 25 Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to Friday. It looks like we made it through the week without Trump invading anywhere else – at the time of writing – so that’s a win right there.

Those with a free weekend may already be winding down, and if you have to work, you should probably take a breather while you can.

Either way, we hope these Twitter gems give you a laugh.

1.

when the “pending” transactions from the weekend start coming out of your account pic.twitter.com/UpyMlYOXdF — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 19, 2026

2.

I’m slightly worried that Crystal Palace could currently be described as a failed state and we could get Donald Trump sending marines here to manage us for the game against Chelsea. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) January 18, 2026

3.

"What if the ship of Theseus was sentient" is not a question I was prepared to grapple with today. pic.twitter.com/oQQsU57WvW — Klara (@klara_sjo) January 19, 2026

4.

Sean Penn looks like his cartoon cigar exploded pic.twitter.com/OtGwOEqmQp — Jayroo (@jayroo69) January 17, 2026

5.

Since this storm started my husband hasn’t stopped looking through the window. If it gets any worse I’ll have to let him in. — єℓαιηє (@elainesim28) January 20, 2026

6.

People think I do all the cooking for myself and my husband because I have some trad belief that men don’t belong in the kitchen. The truth is that I am Italian and my husband is English, and I do not believe any English person of any gender belongs in my kitchen. — Icona (@iconawrites) January 20, 2026

7.

My roomba just beat me to a Cheeto that I dropped on the floor. This is how the war against machines begins — Weapon (@HellRaz0r1776) January 21, 2026

8.

buying toilet paper is kinda embarrassing like everyone knows you shit now — cynomel muncher (@cynomel) January 19, 2026

9.

WIFE: You're very quiet. What are you thinking? ME: It's funny how arrivederci has the word arrive in it when it actually means that you're leaving. HER: Sometimes it's ok to say 'nothing' — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) January 20, 2026

10.

If a hot girl messages you about crypto, block him. — Crypto Fergani (@cryptofergani) January 21, 2026

11.

PE teachers whilst you freeze your arse off during cross country pic.twitter.com/1Xced2xjVE — (@MrsFlowers007) January 18, 2026

12.