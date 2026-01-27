This American’s theory about Fahrenheit has been melting brains everywhere and these white-hot comebacks surely said it best

US comebacks heat

In today’s episode of ‘There’s America, and then there’s everywhere else’ comes this particular American’s theory about how the Fahrenheit scale works that went viral for reasons which will surely become obvious.

It all started when @VesselOfSpirit posted this in praise of the celsius scale (and quite right too).

what i like about the celsius scale is that it’s perfectly adapted to everyday human experience. 0 degrees is when it’s freezing out, 30 is when it’s too hot out. whereas with fahrenheit, 0 means turbofreezing and 30 means regular freezing. fahrenheit isn’t for humans — Vessel Of Spirit (@VesselOfSpirit) January 24, 2026

But not everyone agreed. Specifically, @vividvoid didn’t agree, and this is why.

Nope, Fahrenheit means “% hot.” When it is 0°, it is 0% hot. When it is 50°, it is 50% hot. When it is 100°, it is 100% hot. This is right and you know it — Vivid Void (@vividvoid) January 25, 2026

It’s fair to say it sent temperatures rising all over Twitter and these people surely said it best.

I’m sorry but is everyone in America dropped on their head as a child? So you all just eat paint chips everyday? What the fuck is “50% hot” https://t.co/4dlmMhkvXH — Lupercuck Fatale (@Trans_Lykeia) January 26, 2026

“on an average july day in phoenix arizona it gets 107% hot” “it’s 60% hot, i should wear a sweater” statements dreamed up by the utterly deranged — Vessel Of Spirit (@VesselOfSpirit) January 25, 2026

“It’s 20% hot, all the rough sleepers have frozen to death and my car won’t start” Yeah this scheme is as dumb as its sounds. Just set 0 to when water freezes, accept 20 as room temperature, and the scale the majority of humanity uses makes perfect intuitive sense. https://t.co/5ruNyOBiK4 — Peter Hague (@peterrhague) January 26, 2026

Whenever I tell Europeans of this you can see the fear in their eyes as decades of propaganda evaporates in front of them, and they have no choice but to pretend they still don’t get it https://t.co/tHp3oIs364 — florence 🐥 (@morallawwithin) January 25, 2026

