A close-up photo of Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj holding hands just went wildly viral and spread joy across Twitter – the 17 funniest replies

Politics donald trump Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj shamelessly stepped her boot licking game up to new levels this week.

The multi-platinum rapper has been sidling up to Donald Trump over the past few years and finally made it officially official with this appearance alongside America’s President.

The photo looks like something out of a wax museum. Proceed with caution.

Creepy, right?

In unrelated news – Minaj is married to a registered sex offender and her brother is in jail for child rape.

But back to that horrifying picture. It’s not even the worst shot found from the day.

That honor belongs to the closeup images of Trump and Minaj holding hands, like this one.

And this one.

Truly the stuff of nightmares. Also some of the best jokes Twitter has unleashed in ages. Here are the funniest responses.

1.

This image will personally haunt me the rest of my life. https://t.co/Cb9VUMNnAm — TJ Adams-Falconer (@tommyjusa) January 28, 2026

2.

Do you think he’s lowkey freaking out that he had to touch a black person? — Tamra Grace (@TamraGrace033) January 28, 2026

3.

4.

5.

6.

i literally rather to cut off my whole arm than touch his nasty swollen ass hands😭 https://t.co/4AoBNnDIZl — patty🐈‍⬛ (@harryinplum) January 29, 2026

7.

8.

Trump’s corpse-colored claw clutching Nicki like she’s a clearance-rack handbag. — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) January 28, 2026

9.