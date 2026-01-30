A comedian’s too-close-for-comfort satirical explanation of US gun rules brilliantly highlights the Trump regime’s hypocrisy

Entertainment satire US politics

The situation in the US is truly bleak, with government agents firing on citizens simply for trying to hold them to account.

There have been three shootings in Minnesota in the past three weeks alone, two of them – Renee Good and Alex Pretti – with fatal consequences.

In both cases, official sources tried to smear the good character of the victims. This resulted in the most concerted pushback since Trump regained office and a partial government climb-down.

One factor which has confused a lot of people is the regime’s attempt to pin the blame for his own shooting on Alex Pretti, due to him having a holstered and licensed gun. Despite having to give up the lie that the ICU nurse tried to shoot officers, Trump, Kristi Noem and others have claimed Alex Pretti had bad intent because he carried a gun.

However, that’s not how their beloved Second Amendment paints it.

In the aftermath of the Minnesota shootings, many Americans have come to the same uneasy conclusion that we scientists reached long ago: you cannot believe anything this government says. — Rod Schoonover-Rey (@rodschoonover.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:23 PM

Comedian Dave Columbo saw how confused people were by this irony, and he tried to put the Government’s position, in character as a White House spokesperson.

That sums up their position perfectly, with all its contradictions. TikTok users flocked to share their approval.

1.

Took me halfway through the video before I realized this wasn’t an official statement.

@DucksAreEpic

2.

Perfect explanation of cognitive dissonance.

@Keykeepr1

3.

It would be funny if it wasn’t so accurate.

@A-dreee

4.

This sums it all up, so thank you for clarifying to people. Although this sarcasm is funny. This whole situation is sad and outrageous.

@Tictokuser6799

5.

I miss when this felt like satire.

@Casey

6.

I kind of want to laugh… but it’s soooo sickening accurate that it also makes me angry cry…

@Jean Thornburg Taylo

7.

if you showed this to trump he would not even realize it’s satire and think the speaker needs a raise.

@Indigo

8.

When skits on MAGA are so close to reality, no one can tell the difference.

@The Real Santa

9.

Most f*cking accurate breakdown of the entire situation I’ve ever seen.

@user34592400889

10.

Not TikTok asking me if this was appropriate 😂, yes it is absolutely relatable and educational.

@coleym

11.

Holy crap. This is perfection.

@uthighking4

12.

You actually articulated this better than the President.

@Monica PM

13.

Can I get this in flow chart format? I’m so exhausted I can’t keep up.

@Ashlei (Taylor’s Version)

@emblem1616 took Dave at his word.

Question about the ball room, will there be a Golden Tee machine and WILL it be on free play.

Well played.

This comment wins.

@Dave Columbo

Source Dave Columbo Image Screengrab