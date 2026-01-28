Trump tried to excuse the brutal killing of Alex Pretti by saying “You can’t have guns”, and the Second Amendment wants a quiet word – 17 people appreciating the irony

US donald trump

We’ve lost count of the number of times school shootings in the US have been met with ‘This isn’t the time to talk about gun reform’, or ‘Thoughts and prayers’, because the country is so wedded to the Second Amendment – the right to bear arms.

The brutal killing of nurse Alex Pretti in Minnesota by Border Patrol, however, seems to have caused a sea change in the language used by the Trump regime regarding Americans legally carrying weapons.

After ICE assassinated Alex Pretti, Noem said: "I don't know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a gun and ammunition rather than a sign." But the same administration repeatedly praised an armed teenager who killed two people. Love how AOC calls them out #alexpretti #aoc [image or embed] — Hookcity – 🚫“War Plan” DMs Please 👊🏻🇺🇸🔥 🫣 (@hookcity.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:51 AM

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, Donald Trump made a similar statement, which will have the National Rifle Association foaming at the mouth even more than usual.

Trump: "With that being said, you can't have guns. You can't walk in with guns. You just can't. You can't walk in with guns. You can't do that. But it's just a very unfortunate incident." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 27, 2026 at 5:42 PM

He doubled down.

Trump: "I don't like the fact that he was carrying a gun that was fully loaded and he had 2 magazines with him. That's pretty unusual. Nobody knows when they saw that gun." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 27, 2026 at 9:24 PM

The irony was lost on nobody.

I love how Donald is too focused on discrediting Alex Pretti to realize how “people should be allowed to carry guns” will play with the Second Amendment lunatics in his MAGA base. He’s so stupid. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 8:53 PM

I think Trump should keep doubling down on "nobody should have guns" line. I think it'll be very popular and won't fracture his base of whack jobs who fantasize about the end of the world. — Ishmael, The Transition will be Live (@comrade-ishmael.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 8:49 PM

Someone needs to call MAGA and let them know Also, tell all those Republican MOCs no more Christmas cards with their families and their guns — Mr.Eddie8976 (@mreddie8976.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 5:50 PM

Trump: “You can’t walk in with guns. You can’t do that. This isn’t the US Capital!” — This We Will Defend (@thiswewilldefend.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 5:53 PM

