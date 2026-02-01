This Australian CCTV video of a strip club customer throwing a chair at security but hitting his friend is pure comedic cinema worthy of an Oscar

Life Australia

We don’t take much pleasure in making light of the suffering of others.

But in the case of this Australian CCTV footage, we’re willing to make an exception.

This news report from 7 News Melbourne has gone viral over the weekend and it’s no surprise why.

Violence has spilt onto King Street after two men were removed from a gentlemen’s club in Melbourne. One of the men threw a chair which appeared to be aimed at security, hitting his friend instead. Get the full story on 7NEWS at 6pm. @paul_dowsley pic.twitter.com/7hZ3L0xuHq — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) January 31, 2026

As reporter Paul Dowsley explains, two men were thrown out of a “gentleman’s club” on King Street in Melbourne. One of the men goes to a nearby restaurant and grabs a chair to throw at the bouncers. But the chair ends up walloping his friend instead, sending him flying to the ground.

WE HAVE A NEW ANGLE pic.twitter.com/EPqnkNgWT5 — πατέρας raver (@mathaiaus) February 1, 2026

Not to worry though. The guy got up afterwards and no ambulance was needed.

There’s so much to love about this video, and people are lapping (sorry) it up.

1.

The most Looney Tunes/Tom & Jerry type of shit I’ve seen in a long time. The chair throw, the facepalm and then the bouncer pishing himself laughing. Absolute cinema pic.twitter.com/VjABKrf1VN — (@_DIGB) January 31, 2026

2.

Everyone watching this. pic.twitter.com/V4wayU35vT — Misha Fitton, Turtle Island CTO* (@MishaTurtleX) January 31, 2026

3.

New reaction vid just dropped (Hope he’s okay) pic.twitter.com/23dV7WtCYx — Caitlin Cook (@DeadCaitBounce) January 31, 2026

4.

“How am I going to explain this to his wife” pic.twitter.com/ssVqU30de2 — Meech ♱. (@thebulltard) January 31, 2026

5.

The security guy pic.twitter.com/V1xLkCqrbu — Mike Z (@TEVA_RIVIERA) January 31, 2026

6.

People say Aussies have no culture No one was stabbed and everyone had a laugh and made it home — Wutangflan (@Wutangflan23) January 31, 2026

7.

With friends like these, who needs enemies? — Avid Learner (@the_avidlearner) January 31, 2026

8.

Didn’t mean to crack ya with the chair mate Friendly fire — Sam Jenks (@sirsamjenks) January 31, 2026

9.

gotta hand it to whoever edited this at channel 7. this is kinda high art https://t.co/KhdWf2n4MX — scary ruby innes (@rubyinnes) January 31, 2026

10.

I love how this isn’t even news, it’s just pure CCTV comedy that’s too good not to use https://t.co/uOHpMS7qgf — Oliver Caffrey (@ollycaffrey) January 31, 2026

11.

Imagine telling the misses the night was uneventful, just you and Davo having a few beers and then this starts circulating! https://t.co/TeDjZRHPF3 — Murray Conallin (@MConallin) February 1, 2026

12.

Some of the best footage ever https://t.co/F6GDsTTx1R — Jake Humphreys (@JHumphreys28) January 31, 2026

13.

Absolutely incredible scenes. Don’t think I’ve laughed so much producing a story. Great work @paul_dowsley. This was a fun one https://t.co/nCV7vSOq0A — Georgia Bennett-Murphy (@georgia_bm_) January 31, 2026

14.

The thrown chair was meant to hit security, but clocked his friend instead. The reactions of the man who threw the chair (left) and security (right) are just PERFECT. https://t.co/FFo2trQhNv pic.twitter.com/LwpvVCHpkV — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 31, 2026

15.

I think I would have to kill myself if I (a) got clocked by my friend with a chair at the strippers, and (b) was a global meme as a result https://t.co/O1royLepXb — Dominic Dirupo (@DominicDirupo) January 31, 2026

16.

Please enjoy the best 43 seconds of your weekend https://t.co/aVjgGIGdAA — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) January 31, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/@7NewsMelbourne