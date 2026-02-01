Life Australia

This Australian CCTV video of a strip club customer throwing a chair at security but hitting his friend is pure comedic cinema worthy of an Oscar

Michael White. Updated February 1st, 2026

We don’t take much pleasure in making light of the suffering of others.

But in the case of this Australian CCTV footage, we’re willing to make an exception.

This news report from 7 News Melbourne has gone viral over the weekend and it’s no surprise why.

As reporter Paul Dowsley explains, two men were thrown out of a “gentleman’s club” on King Street in Melbourne. One of the men goes to a nearby restaurant and grabs a chair to throw at the bouncers. But the chair ends up walloping his friend instead, sending him flying to the ground.

Not to worry though. The guy got up afterwards and no ambulance was needed.

There’s so much to love about this video, and people are lapping (sorry) it up.

Source: Twitter/X/@7NewsMelbourne