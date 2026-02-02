Politics breakfast lee anderson
Lee Anderson pretended his breakfast fry-up was a ‘cultural thing’ and ended up totally roasted – 17 calorific comebacks
Never let it be said that Lee Anderson doesn’t enjoy a big breakfast (although, to be honest, probably not many people suspected anything else).
How big a breakfast does the Reform UK chief whip (ha!) like? This big. And not only is it a whole bunch of calories, it is also, apparently a ‘cultural thing’. A Great British Breakfast, presumably.
It’s a cultural thing. pic.twitter.com/N8perzU9Gy
— Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) February 1, 2026
We’re glad he took the time to tweet it because it prompted some especially delicious comebacks. And these people surely said it best.
1.
Beans in a ramekin… woke https://t.co/azXrl22GWR
— S. I. Rubinstein (@si_rubinstein) February 1, 2026
2.
Our culture is eating poorly cooked breakfasts, alone, in the Morrisons cafe. If that offends you then LEAVE just like my wife did https://t.co/2sLUPXQKB2
— Dan (@leathergregory) February 1, 2026
3.
Raw, greasy, and a danger to the public. But enough about Anderson… https://t.co/2vC9HeqrdC
— GfB 📚 (@Dr_Gavin_Brewis) February 1, 2026
4.
Worst thing on this app. Witless mouth-breathers weaponising their breakfast or roast dinner as some kind of pseudo political statement. #DogWhistle pic.twitter.com/SQl0fL3rZb
— Oliver (@OWS1892) February 1, 2026
5.
Hash browns are the ruin of England. Bring back the bubble. https://t.co/2ccH85ecpD
— James May (@MrJamesMay) February 1, 2026
6.
It’s a cholesterol thing. pic.twitter.com/JaJDdus6wW
— t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) February 1, 2026
7.
Imagine being so devoid of any character, charm, happiness or meaningful purpose in life that you’re reduced to spending your Sunday morning trying to racially weaponise a couple of hash browns. 😅😅🤦♂️
— Comrade Nathan (YouTuber) (@BVDBABY) February 1, 2026
8.
Try buying one of those for 30p though, https://t.co/2wQZoXrOLa
— JmRoyle #LFC #YNWA #BLM #RejoinEU (@MyArrse) February 1, 2026