Lee Anderson pretended his breakfast fry-up was a ‘cultural thing’ and ended up totally roasted – 17 calorific comebacks

Politics breakfast lee anderson

Never let it be said that Lee Anderson doesn’t enjoy a big breakfast (although, to be honest, probably not many people suspected anything else).

How big a breakfast does the Reform UK chief whip (ha!) like? This big. And not only is it a whole bunch of calories, it is also, apparently a ‘cultural thing’. A Great British Breakfast, presumably.

It’s a cultural thing. pic.twitter.com/N8perzU9Gy — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) February 1, 2026

We’re glad he took the time to tweet it because it prompted some especially delicious comebacks. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Beans in a ramekin… woke https://t.co/azXrl22GWR — S. I. Rubinstein (@si_rubinstein) February 1, 2026

2.

Our culture is eating poorly cooked breakfasts, alone, in the Morrisons cafe. If that offends you then LEAVE just like my wife did https://t.co/2sLUPXQKB2 — Dan (@leathergregory) February 1, 2026

3.

Raw, greasy, and a danger to the public. But enough about Anderson… https://t.co/2vC9HeqrdC — GfB 📚 (@Dr_Gavin_Brewis) February 1, 2026

4.

Worst thing on this app. Witless mouth-breathers weaponising their breakfast or roast dinner as some kind of pseudo political statement. #DogWhistle pic.twitter.com/SQl0fL3rZb — Oliver (@OWS1892) February 1, 2026

5.

Hash browns are the ruin of England. Bring back the bubble. https://t.co/2ccH85ecpD — James May (@MrJamesMay) February 1, 2026

6.

7.

Imagine being so devoid of any character, charm, happiness or meaningful purpose in life that you’re reduced to spending your Sunday morning trying to racially weaponise a couple of hash browns. 😅😅🤦‍♂️ — Comrade Nathan (YouTuber) (@BVDBABY) February 1, 2026

8.