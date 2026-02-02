US donald trump

Donald Trump wants to build the world’s biggest arch in Washington DC, and we can’t imagine what he’s overcompensating for – 16 savage takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 2nd, 2026

If there’s one thing that Donald Trump really cares about, it’s getting fkn idiots to buy cheap electric guitars, perfume, watches, and teddy bears, at massively inflated prices, all because he’s had the word ‘Trump’ slapped somewhere on the product.

But running at a close second is his love of getting rich sycophants, desperate to be given lucrative government contracts, to pay for his vanity projects. We’re looking at you, enormous gold ballroom!

In recent months, despite having turned the White House into a building site, and – you know – having crazed immigration officers shooting people in the street, not to mention a cost-of-living crisis he’s studiously denying – Trump’s thoughts have turned to building an enormous arch – like the Arc de Triomphe, but bigger – in Washington DC, which was first mooted in 2019.

The arch, which would commemorate the 250th anniversary of US independence, would sit between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, dwarfing everything around it, at 250-feet – presumably to match 250 years.

Here’s how he hopes it will look.

At the weekend, he enthused about the project to press.

He shared an update on the design on his Truth Social account.

Tasteful as ever.

Washington Post reporter Dan Diamond share this graphic, to hammer home just how insanely large the proposed monument would be.

Tweeters were pretty scathing about it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Those billionaires had better get their cheque books ready.

READ MORE

Donald Trump took time out from a meeting to admire his ballroom that’s not been built yet – 14 funniest and most brutally on-point takedowns

Source Washington Post Image Screengrab, Screengrab