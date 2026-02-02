Donald Trump wants to build the world’s biggest arch in Washington DC, and we can’t imagine what he’s overcompensating for – 16 savage takedowns

US donald trump

If there’s one thing that Donald Trump really cares about, it’s getting fkn idiots to buy cheap electric guitars, perfume, watches, and teddy bears, at massively inflated prices, all because he’s had the word ‘Trump’ slapped somewhere on the product.

Trumpy Bear is the perfect stocking stuffer. I bought the deluxe version that comes with payoff money to keep Barbie quiet. pic.twitter.com/1zV1ClqhCy — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) November 12, 2018

But running at a close second is his love of getting rich sycophants, desperate to be given lucrative government contracts, to pay for his vanity projects. We’re looking at you, enormous gold ballroom!

In recent months, despite having turned the White House into a building site, and – you know – having crazed immigration officers shooting people in the street, not to mention a cost-of-living crisis he’s studiously denying – Trump’s thoughts have turned to building an enormous arch – like the Arc de Triomphe, but bigger – in Washington DC, which was first mooted in 2019.

Built to President Trump’s specifications, the Independence Arch would transform a small plot of land between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery into a dominant new monument. Read more about the president’s plans here: https://t.co/FVK0ucwO5L pic.twitter.com/TLmpdIEDH5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 31, 2026

New at @washingtonpost: Trump wants to build a 250-ft-tall arch, for America’s 250th anniversary The structure would tower over nearby memorials — changing DC’s skyline and blocking views of the Lincoln Memorial It’s also spooking experts who say it’s just too big pic.twitter.com/lsW7MwytdC — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 31, 2026

The arch, which would commemorate the 250th anniversary of US independence, would sit between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, dwarfing everything around it, at 250-feet – presumably to match 250 years.

Here’s how he hopes it will look.

Trump posts renderings of an arch he wants to build in DC. He is laser focused on things that matter to the American people. pic.twitter.com/bN0tw7Ru3w — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 23, 2026

At the weekend, he enthused about the project to press.

Trump: We're considering an arc. It's like Arc de Triomphe in Paris. We're the only major city doesn’t have one. Reporter: 250 ft? Trump: I'd like it to be the biggest one of all. We're the biggest, most powerful nation. I'd like it to be the biggest one. pic.twitter.com/zNwTdEIreB — Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2026

He shared an update on the design on his Truth Social account.

New media post from Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/TokwWEsf4J — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) February 1, 2026

Tasteful as ever.

Washington Post reporter Dan Diamond share this graphic, to hammer home just how insanely large the proposed monument would be.

Another visualization to show just how large the new Independence Arch would be, if Trump gets his way and installs it in a traffic circle between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery with @hannahdormido @Timmeko pic.twitter.com/QXTTplWN2A — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 31, 2026

Tweeters were pretty scathing about it all.

Are you struggling to pay your electric bill? Is it hard to pay for groceries right now? Did your health insurance premiums just triple? Don’t worry Trump is going to build a giant arch in Washington D.C. and name it after himself. https://t.co/SvpKpYEgAx — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) February 1, 2026

You know it’s gonna have his name on it. pic.twitter.com/n3Io7nVHlk — Kurtis Seaboldt (@klseaboldt) February 1, 2026

Tell me you have a tiny penis without saying you have a tiny penis. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) February 1, 2026

Every time there’s a crisis, somehow the solution is a monument to himself. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) February 1, 2026

“We just want lower groceries” Trump: Best I can do is a 250’ arc, a new ballroom, a new Qatari jet, Israeli arms, and $40B to Argentina https://t.co/0kpIEzhgYx — Jason YYC (@Jason___YYC) February 1, 2026

Adolf also wanted one for Berlin.

Triumphbogen https://t.co/8N9cd4Al75 pic.twitter.com/tBCR8xOq7A — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) February 1, 2026

I am so tired of the endless fluffing of this malignant narcissist with public money. https://t.co/gFeI89HvqP — Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@AlCappuccinoIT) February 1, 2026

No wonder we’re all down to one piece of broccoli and two Christmas pencils https://t.co/BBFcCLA0Qu — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) February 1, 2026

I love how this will make my groceries cheaper. https://t.co/adgun9Oq9P — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) February 1, 2026

I guess Trump has never been to St. Louis. 🤷🏻‍♂️ That arch is 630 feet tall. pic.twitter.com/JOinQz4N7d — Elisha ben Abuyah (@Elishabenabuya) February 1, 2026

He’s going to try and put his name on this, isn’t he? 📌 Trump plans to build a 250-foot-tall arch, dwarfing the Lincoln Memorial and obstructing views. pic.twitter.com/I1G27gMjld — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 1, 2026

The Arc de Trumphe. An utter waste of taxpayer money. No one desires it, no one wants this monstrosity—but Trumphe. It’s a symbol of how much he loves himself and how much he hates and disdains average (real) Americans. pic.twitter.com/iNC4cGybcz — — • C H E E K Y • — (@andreagail_k) February 1, 2026

What if we build it but instead think that 250’ means 250 inches and so build on that tall? pic.twitter.com/mCjzQAqhN0 — George Regnery (@georgeregnery) February 1, 2026

The next President is going to have a lot of crap to blow up. We better elect an expert in demolition. https://t.co/lMDyRS5XK9 pic.twitter.com/bu6P1vNQgP — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) January 31, 2026

Those billionaires had better get their cheque books ready.

The US doesn't have…

* Colosseum

* Parthenon

* Notre-Dame

* Taj Mahal

* Eiffel Tower

* Tower of Pisa

* Sagrada Familia

* Sacre-Coeur

* Pyramids Trump has a lot of work to do. — Kaarina Jaakkola 🇪🇺 🇫🇮 🇺🇦 🇩🇰 🇬🇱 (@JaakkolaKaarina) February 1, 2026

