Andrew Tate tried to clamber onto some sort of moral high ground over Epstein and was magnificently owned into next year

It’s not often (ever) you read the words Andrew Tate and moral high ground in the same sentence, so stick with us.

With the release of the latest batch of Epstein files putting people on both sides of the Atlantic under the fiercest of spotlights (we’re looking at you, Peter Mandelson), the clown prince of the toxic manosophere thought he’d take the opportunity to big up his absence from all the published documents to date.

Except it’s fair to say it wasn’t the flex he presumably thought it was.

Because, look.

YOU have your own files pls 😭 https://t.co/d8dSQqmtty — Ash (@theashrb) February 2, 2026

As was pointed out by no end of other people on Twitter.

lol at the readers added context pic.twitter.com/5Zb17sLaZi — Richie (@MeeSowCorny) February 3, 2026

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

He’s not nearly rich or famous enough to be included 😭 — H 🇬🇩 (@Nutmeg_Princess) February 3, 2026

2.

you’re still a piece of shit what do you not get — Stellar Saf 🐉 (@duudestellar) February 1, 2026

3.

they only invited actual influental people — Geist (Oarfish arc) (@0xEigengeist) February 1, 2026

4.

why yes I did find the community note helpful ! pic.twitter.com/tCZnrIzMKb — 🍉 ker✿r✿// bIm (@amjinseng) February 3, 2026

5.

6.

You were a nobody then, it’s only recently that you got incels to follow you. — baka (@FCB_S27) February 1, 2026

Just in case you wanted to check up on all those charges detailed in that BBC News link. Tate and his brother Tristan have denied all charges.

And finally …

