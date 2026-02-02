A mega Maga shared their tale of a trip to the cinema to see Melania and just when you think it can’t get any funnier, it goes next level

US melania trump

It’s fair to say that Melania hasn’t been overwhelmingly received by critics. At least, not the critics desperate to curry favour with Donald Trump, either.

It’s not exactly seen queues around the block at cinemas and yet – hold on! – breaking news from Nick Adams, a mega Maga who appears to love Trump almost as much as Trump loves Donald Trump.

Here is how he describes himself on Twitter: ‘Best selling author endorsed by President Trump. Founder & CEO @FLAGUSA1776. Naturalized American citizen. Trump Appointee.’

So you get the idea. And here is his tale of what happened when he went along to the movies to see Melania. Buckle up people, it’s quite the ride.

I am settling in for a showing of ‘Melania’ and the theater is PACKED! Earlier, a bystander asked if I was heading in to see Avatar, and I stopped dead in my tracks. “Avatar? No, son,” I curtly replied. “I don’t watch woke movies. I’m here to see the groundbreaking documentary… — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 31, 2026

Here is that tale in full.

Talk about a Tale of the Unexpected. Is it too late to enter it for a Pulitzer? Booker prize, maybe?

And these people may very well say it best.

1.

instantly one of the greatest tweets of all time https://t.co/yZGTCqps38 — alice moody (@alicemoodyy) January 31, 2026

2.

IM ON THE FLOOR LAUGHING SO HARD I ALMOST PISSED MY PANTS 🤣🤣 MY DOG LUNA LOOKS AT ME LIKE I HAVE GONE MAD 🤣😂🤣😂 MAGA STUPID IS TRULY 😂🤣 FUCKING WOW 😬🤣THANK YOU NICK ADAMS FOR THE MOST EMBARRASSING AND PATHETIC TWEET THIS YEAR🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/dda723yvv6 — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) February 1, 2026

3.

Genuinely the funniest tweet I’ve ever read holy shit my ribs https://t.co/aTrRSEj6gZ — Saltydkdan (@saltydkdan) February 1, 2026

4.

5.

Saw this thinking it was someone taking the piss until I realized who it was https://t.co/nPshdlOaAb pic.twitter.com/fl3rM055CD — Bluntteh (@Bluntteh) January 31, 2026

6.

Democrat here. I’ve been a hardcore Marxist-Leninist since I fought alongside the Sandinistas in the 80s. Well, last night I saw Melania, and something deep inside of me was transformed. I will be voting Trump in ‘28! — Freedom Bro (@FreedomBro1) January 31, 2026

7.

This gets funnier as it goes on. Superb satire. Wait, what? This a real bloke? https://t.co/1Y0hrT6gAm — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) February 1, 2026

8.

The fact that Nick Adams ISNT a satirical account is gobsmacking. If ConnorEatsPants tweeted this it’d be his magnum opus https://t.co/phu6X1ijFY — . (@HarkInfinite) January 31, 2026

9.

No fucking way this is unironic. I refuse to believe it. Someone please tell me this a parody account. I'm going to go insane. https://t.co/B7wPTIj3xV — Sissy_Longlegs 🏳️‍⚧️ (@sislonglegs) January 31, 2026

And finally …

Is there a book out that is called “Tears in Their Eyes”, a tale of stories by Trump sycophants? They would make good reading for anyone that needs a good laugh. — Calleigh (@CalldeighCat14) February 1, 2026

Whatever the truth, it certainly made everyone’s day better (including those kids, right?)

Source @NickAdamsinUSA