Bruce Springsteen has released an ICE protest song called ‘Streets of Minneapolis’, and it’s got right under Donald Trump’s extremely thin skin

David Harris. Updated February 3rd, 2026

It’s fair to say that Bruce Springsteen is a bona fide US music legend, selling 140 million+ records over an incredible six decades in the business.

Along the way he’s picked up 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Special Tony Award. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. They call him ‘The Boss’ for a reason.

He also has a strong social conscience which leads him to write a lot of protest songs, such as My Hometown, The River, Death to My Hometown and, of course, the often completely misunderstood, Born in the USA.

His latest protest song, Streets of Minneapolis, it criticizes ICE and the US immigration policies that led to the awful recent shootings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Here it is as shared by Brian Krassenstein over on Twitter.

So was Trump indeed ‘pissed off’ by the song? You betcha!

Here’s his typically thin-skinned and petty reaction from his Truth Social account and shared on Twitter by Bethany Bell.

A closer look…

It’s fair to say he’s not a fan. And now let’s take a look at the replies.

You can watch the full video here.

