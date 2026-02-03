Bruce Springsteen has released an ICE protest song called ‘Streets of Minneapolis’, and it’s got right under Donald Trump’s extremely thin skin

US bruce springsteen donald trump MAGA

It’s fair to say that Bruce Springsteen is a bona fide US music legend, selling 140 million+ records over an incredible six decades in the business.

Along the way he’s picked up 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Special Tony Award. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. They call him ‘The Boss’ for a reason.

He also has a strong social conscience which leads him to write a lot of protest songs, such as My Hometown, The River, Death to My Hometown and, of course, the often completely misunderstood, Born in the USA.

His latest protest song, Streets of Minneapolis, it criticizes ICE and the US immigration policies that led to the awful recent shootings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Here it is as shared by Brian Krassenstein over on Twitter.

BREAKING: Music legend Bruce Springsteen just released this incredible song that will be sure to piss Trump off beyond belief. “Streets of Minneapolis”. He wrote this song about Alex Pretti and Renée Good Saturday and recorded it yesterday. Share it far and wide and play it… pic.twitter.com/BsjSPwZqmH — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 28, 2026

So was Trump indeed ‘pissed off’ by the song? You betcha!

Here’s his typically thin-skinned and petty reaction from his Truth Social account and shared on Twitter by Bethany Bell.

Looks like The Boss got under the orange man’s skin. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/SNnSsccmPs — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) January 29, 2026

A closer look…

It’s fair to say he’s not a fan. And now let’s take a look at the replies.

Have Springsteen play as a surprise guest at the Super Bowl. That would really get under Trump’s skin. — Gail Dow (@GailDow12) January 30, 2026

This looks like a Threat by Trump to Bruce Springsteen. — Karl McNamara (@Carlrun7) January 29, 2026

So hard to imagine these infantile comments coming from the leader of the US! — Alexis Dawn Fox 🐱❤🏃‍♀️🐶🍷🍺💙 (@Nekosmom) January 30, 2026

What struck me is that I’m not even phased by this kind of absolutely disgusting crazy behavior anymore, due to the relentless stream of it coming out of Trump…the world is utterly exhausted by him and the fact that he continues to get away with it. — AJ (@Titosandbacon) January 30, 2026

I like the part where he says his skin has atrophied. — Pie_Oh_My (@Pie_Oh_My_) January 30, 2026

It's lovely to see him so wildly steamed. If ever someone wanted to sound absolutely inferior and dreadful while attempting to roast someone far more impressive, that's the way to do it. — Michael Brown 💙 (@MABrownStuff) January 29, 2026

He's so thin skinned. I bet he bruises easily. — Ceallaigh (@O_Ceallaighs) January 29, 2026

Trump just can’t have two bosses. His one and only true boss is Vlad Putin. — Bob Petro (@instigator1955) January 30, 2026

When I found out about the song I said to myself wait until Trump sees it. He doesn't disappoint. This is exactly what I expected of him. Long Live The Boss. — Emme Saadeh (@Mahasaadeh8) January 30, 2026

What a petty little man. — Richard Turner, ICD.D. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Turnerwestvan1) January 29, 2026

Doesn't take much to get Trump triggered. — Pauly (@pauly99) January 30, 2026

LOL! It’s hilarious how easily his feelings get hurt. He has only one coping mechanism, which is to lie & call names. Poor trumpy can’t stand that Springsteen is loved around the world and has more talent in a single thumbnail than trump could ever even dream of. — 💙GodDamnPsychiatrist 🌊 (@GDPsychiatrist) January 30, 2026

The Boss is Bruce Springsteen. Springsteen is an amazing musician and an even better human being. Bruce, thank you for speaking out when it really matters. You're a great American. — Voices Matter (@RightsRule250) January 30, 2026

Meltdown — Tracey Gallagher (@asmartbrunette1) January 30, 2026

The Boss continues to be the Boss of Trump. — Linda Stevens 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) January 30, 2026

Doesn't the orange blimp realise he's older than Bruce. Probably lies to himself like everyone else. — Davidn31 (@Davidn31194158) January 30, 2026

You can watch the full video here.

