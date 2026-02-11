Politics bad bunny super bowl

Jimmy Kimmel totally skewered Maga’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl fury with this spoof TV ad and it was just magnificent

Saul Hutson. Updated February 11th, 2026

If you believe the alt-right media empire, America is still reeling from the outrageously offensive Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bad Bunny sang in Spanish, danced happily, and spread love. These are all reasons to lose your mind, according to the goons on Fox News, who have been screaming about it since the second half of the game.

Lucky for us, Jimmy Kimmel has come to the rescue again. Instead of his usual approach of an eviscerating five-minute monologue tearing all of the Magas to pieces, Kimmel leaned into a parody ad. We’re happy he did.

Here’s the bit:

He only needed 60 seconds to completely undress the faux outrage for what it actually is: blatant racism.

We doubt this will stop Fox News squawking heads from screeching about how America has been compromised, but at least we can laugh to keep from crying.

Twitter was full of applause for the spot-on take down.

