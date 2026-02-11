Jimmy Kimmel totally skewered Maga’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl fury with this spoof TV ad and it was just magnificent

Politics bad bunny super bowl

If you believe the alt-right media empire, America is still reeling from the outrageously offensive Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bad Bunny sang in Spanish, danced happily, and spread love. These are all reasons to lose your mind, according to the goons on Fox News, who have been screaming about it since the second half of the game.

Lucky for us, Jimmy Kimmel has come to the rescue again. Instead of his usual approach of an eviscerating five-minute monologue tearing all of the Magas to pieces, Kimmel leaned into a parody ad. We’re happy he did.

Here’s the bit:

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel destroys MAGA’s racist meltdown over Bad Bunny in the most hilarious ad ever! 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/p9QgCMlWXW — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 11, 2026

He only needed 60 seconds to completely undress the faux outrage for what it actually is: blatant racism.

We doubt this will stop Fox News squawking heads from screeching about how America has been compromised, but at least we can laugh to keep from crying.

Twitter was full of applause for the spot-on take down.

MAGA is such a laughing stock. This makes the whole right look like out of touch, crusty, senior citizens. The whole MAGA thing is so cooked. They actually thought Kid Rock is entertaining — Donbas Samizdat (Донбасс Самиздат) (@DonbasDIY) February 11, 2026

This should become our version of “Your TDS is showing”. Like “Awww. Looks like someone forgot to take their ZenoFoba™”. 😂 — Billifer 🇨🇦 (@billifer1973) February 11, 2026

Holy shit!!!! I’m fucking dying!!! That’s the funniest and truest skit I’ve seen on tv or social media in a decade!!! Jimmy’s writers killed it!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/409X9Pf7PL — Geraud Moncuré (@GeraudMoncure) February 11, 2026

The ad is funny

but

DID MEGYN KELLY REALLY…?

(0:25-0:28) https://t.co/GuJANYa6cZ — Danielle Langlois (@DanielleLangWa) February 11, 2026

