Wes Streeting’s attempt to distance himself from Peter Mandelson caused an avalanche of brutal mockery online – 23 hilariously scathing takedowns

Remember the media feeding frenzy that pushed the revolving door of PMs which plagued the later years of the Tory stranglehold on Downing Street? Well, it’s back – with bells on.

The papers have smelt blood in the water – as well they might, since they helped put it there – so Keir Starmer could be on his way to booking the removals company.

In amongst the Kuenssberg, Mason and co think pieces, we were treated to rumoured leadership hopeful Health Secretary Wes Streeting trying to shake off a perceived association with the Epstein-tainted Peter Mandelson.

He took to the opinion pages of the Guardian to do it.

Ignore the smears: I was never a close friend of Peter Mandelson. And I fully understand the lessons we must learn | Wes Streeting [image or embed] — The Guardian (@theguardian.com) February 9, 2026 at 6:51 PM

Streeting also published WhatsApp messages he’d sent to the disgraced former ambassador, which suggest a certain level of trust between the two.

BREAKING: As if today hasn’t been fraught enough Wes Streeting has just published his private WhatsApp messages with Peter Mandelson in an apparent attempt to draw a line under their friendship [image or embed] — Peter Stefanovic (@peterstefanovic.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 7:25 PM

How extraordinarily fortunate for Wes Streeting that the only text messages he sent Peter Mandelson just happened to be exactly the sort of things other Labour MPs want to hear from a potential leadership candidate [image or embed] — Adam Bienkov (@adambienkov.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 6:40 PM

The photos and old tweets probably aren’t helping his case.

There was something about the almost Adrian Chilesesque article that grabbed Bluesky’s attention, and caused an avalanche of pisstaking. These caught our eye.

