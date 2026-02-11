Wes Streeting’s attempt to distance himself from Peter Mandelson caused an avalanche of brutal mockery online – 23 hilariously scathing takedowns
Remember the media feeding frenzy that pushed the revolving door of PMs which plagued the later years of the Tory stranglehold on Downing Street? Well, it’s back – with bells on.
The papers have smelt blood in the water – as well they might, since they helped put it there – so Keir Starmer could be on his way to booking the removals company.
In amongst the Kuenssberg, Mason and co think pieces, we were treated to rumoured leadership hopeful Health Secretary Wes Streeting trying to shake off a perceived association with the Epstein-tainted Peter Mandelson.
He took to the opinion pages of the Guardian to do it.
Ignore the smears: I was never a close friend of Peter Mandelson. And I fully understand the lessons we must learn | Wes Streeting
— The Guardian (@theguardian.com) February 9, 2026 at 6:51 PM
Streeting also published WhatsApp messages he’d sent to the disgraced former ambassador, which suggest a certain level of trust between the two.
BREAKING: As if today hasn’t been fraught enough Wes Streeting has just published his private WhatsApp messages with Peter Mandelson in an apparent attempt to draw a line under their friendship
— Peter Stefanovic (@peterstefanovic.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 7:25 PM
How extraordinarily fortunate for Wes Streeting that the only text messages he sent Peter Mandelson just happened to be exactly the sort of things other Labour MPs want to hear from a potential leadership candidate
— Adam Bienkov (@adambienkov.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 6:40 PM
The photos and old tweets probably aren’t helping his case.
Uh huh…
— Oscaaarrrgh (@skeletonoscar.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 7:15 PM
Huh, Wes Streeting deleted this tweet, wonder why? 🤔
archive.ph/r0nWz
— David Allsopp (@doublehelix.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 11:13 PM
There was something about the almost Adrian Chilesesque article that grabbed Bluesky’s attention, and caused an avalanche of pisstaking. These caught our eye.
1.
— Gabby HC (@scriblit.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 2:27 PM
2.
— Arthur Webber 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@bernietranders.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 1:01 PM
3.
It’s practically a work of art that he thinks we’re all that stupid.
— Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 10:09 PM
4.
This is the funniest headline I seen in a long time. And bravo to whoever underlined the desperation with the juxtaposed link.
— Caroline Dodds Pennock (@carolinepennock.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 7:47 AM
5.
'Ignore the smears: I was never a close friend of The Dark Lord Sauron. And I fully understand the lessons we must learn.'
– Saruman.
— Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 9:56 AM
6.
— Grumpelstiltskin (@maxwellshabbsby.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 3:56 PM
7.
Wes Streeting tells house guests where the upstairs toilet is:
— Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 12:52 PM
8.
— Everyone’s Favourite Jim (@jimmeruk.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 2:54 PM
9.
— Jack (@jackinpogform.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 11:56 AM
10.
Ignore the smears, I was never a close friend of Mr Blobby.
— Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn.co.uk) February 10, 2026 at 12:08 AM
11.
Ignore the smears: I have literally never been fed, like ever.
A. Cat
— Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 1:18 PM
12.
"IGNORE THE SMEARS, I WAS NEVER A CLOSE FRIEND OF PETER MANDELSON" I yell through my neighbour's catflap, desperately scrabbling at the backdoor handle, thrusting against the frosted glass my Guardian article where I make it clear I am a nice normal MP, as my neighbour calmly dials 999 on his phone
— Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 11:26 PM