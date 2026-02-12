James O’Brien on Jim Ratcliffe’s immigration outburst just totally nailed the sorry state of Britain right now

Politics james o'brien Jim radcliffe

You won’t need reminding what chemicals multibillionaire and Manchester United co-owner Sir – Sir! – Jim Ratcliffe has said about immigration but here it is anyway.

We’re already rounded up all our favourite responses but we mention it again because LBC’s estimatable James O’Brien just spent a minute or so on what it says about the state of this country right now.

And – at the risk of overdoing it – we reckon it’s an important, essential listen.

"We are living in a country where racism is back in fashion." James O'Brien expects 'no consequences' for Sir Jim Ratcliffe's comments. pic.twitter.com/ZsIquIPIPk — LBC (@LBC) February 12, 2026

There were plenty of people who agreed (and many more by the looks of all those likes) …

This is what I hate the most about this entire saga All of a sudden, closeted racists have the confidence to be out in the open, to feel like it’s okay to be racist again. And everyone is just turning a blind eye to it. It’s disgusting. https://t.co/YSNCsp2NF4 — Sammy Musk 😊 (@Richy_Datson) February 12, 2026

Came back in fashion the second the Brexit vote won. It started back then and has been steadily on the increase ever since. We are 10 years in and it’s showing no sign of slowing down. https://t.co/tkw0bOvlrV — Indy 🅱️ (@1ndy_B) February 12, 2026

What he’s saying ….on public British radio….. believe him https://t.co/Mz34NX6BiR — RED (🔴⚪️) (@TheArsenalNote) February 12, 2026

… but also no end of comments like this.

Oh shut up you utterly pathetic knobhead. I honestly can't wait for the day when you get a large dose of "Diversity" on a dark street on your way home from work, thereby adding to the statistics that disprove the claim that "Diversity is our strength". Perhaps then you'll wake… — Higgy (@higgyboson) February 12, 2026

Which may or may not (may) go some way to proving his point of him.

