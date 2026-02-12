Politics Jim Ratcliffe Piers Morgan

Jim Ratcliffe is such a massive a-hole that he’s even got people cheering for Piers Morgan

John Plunkett. Updated February 12th, 2026

The chemical multibillionaire and owner of Manchester United Jim Ratcliffe prompted widespread condemnation today after suggesting the UK was being ‘colonised by immigrants’.

The Brexit supporting knight of the realm should know because he lives in, er, Monaco, saving countless riches in tax which could have helped fund the benefit bill that Ratcliffe is so worried about.

It prompted no end of A++ responses, many of which we have rounded up over here.

But we mention it again because it prompted this especially on-point response from Piers Morgan, not a phrase we use every day of the week.

100% that.

And we weren’t the only ones feeling a little bit confused.

Some people still weren’t convinced and Morgan was only too happy to put them right.

And while we’re at it, this was excellent too, from Times and Sunday Times columnist Matthew Syed on BBC2’s Newsnight.

Aced it.

