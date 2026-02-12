Jim Ratcliffe is such a massive a-hole that he’s even got people cheering for Piers Morgan

Politics Jim Ratcliffe Piers Morgan

The chemical multibillionaire and owner of Manchester United Jim Ratcliffe prompted widespread condemnation today after suggesting the UK was being ‘colonised by immigrants’.

The Brexit supporting knight of the realm should know because he lives in, er, Monaco, saving countless riches in tax which could have helped fund the benefit bill that Ratcliffe is so worried about.

🇬🇧 Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, says the UK has been colonised by immigrants: “The UK has been colonised by immigrants… the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it’s 70 million. That’s 12 million people.” Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/km5e4Q91Db — Europa.com (@europa) February 11, 2026

It prompted no end of A++ responses, many of which we have rounded up over here.

But we mention it again because it prompted this especially on-point response from Piers Morgan, not a phrase we use every day of the week.

Aside from his blatant lies/ignorance about UK population numbers, Ratcliffe is an immigrant tax exile in Monaco, and most of his Manchester United team are immigrants to UK. So he’s a stinking race-baiting hypocrite. https://t.co/MMG1MDxPqo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2026

100% that.

And we weren’t the only ones feeling a little bit confused.

Fucking hell I’m agreeing with Piers Morgan https://t.co/5CipLCWuMx — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) February 11, 2026

I agree with Piers bloody Morgan!

Is the world ending?? https://t.co/jwfFyW3QBx — The Lad’s Dad (@IanM_1970) February 12, 2026

Totally agree with Morgan here. Ratcliffe is a complete Brexit-backing scumbag who displayed his patriotism by moving Monaco to avoid paying tax. Remove his knighthood! https://t.co/kGoayjlBxj — Jane Riekemann #FBPE (@jriekemann) February 12, 2026

Agreeing with Piers Morgan was not on my list for 2026. 🫡🤝 https://t.co/FZrwittBvC — Raj (@RajSav11) February 12, 2026

Some people still weren’t convinced and Morgan was only too happy to put them right.

It’s not. The population of UK was 67m in 2020. Mr Ratcliffe is talking utter nonsense. https://t.co/fqN18JKFh7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2026

And while we’re at it, this was excellent too, from Times and Sunday Times columnist Matthew Syed on BBC2’s Newsnight.

Matthew Syed, “Jim Ratcliffe is quite an obnoxious character” “He talks about himself as a great patriot and wraps himself in the union jack” “Having benefitted from this country, being educated in this country, when he had the opportunity to offshore his tax liabilities, he… pic.twitter.com/wU14rbRJfm — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 12, 2026

Aced it.

