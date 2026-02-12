Manchester United’s Monaco-resident co-owner Jim Ratcliffe says the UK is being “colonised by immigrants”, and the hypocrisy blew minds – 17 shots on target

Politics immigration Jim Ratcliffe

The billionaire founder of the Ineos chemical conglomerate, and now co-owner of Manchester United, Jim Ratcliffe has been sharing his considered opinion on what’s wrong with the UK. Oh, joy!

In an interview with Sky News, the Brexit-supporting Knight of the Realm told Ed Conway that immigrants are creating a problem by placing too high a burden on resources.

The fact that he chose to say they’re ‘colonising’ the UK was a bold choice for an Englishman, especially one who lives in Monaco to avoid paying tax.

Another day, another non-resident pontificating on the UK with an extra-large portion of racism. We’d say he should form a club with Elon Musk and Isabel Oakeshott, but this question from Ed Conway suggests he already has.

Jim Ratcliffe, a tax resident of Monaco who has legally avoided an estimated £4 billion in UK taxes, says, "The UK is being colonised by immigrants, isn't it?" Ed Conway, "You met recently with Nigel Farage, didn't you?" Jim Ratcliffe, "I did" [image or embed] — Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 8:26 PM

In typical Brexiter mode, he used completely incorrect statistics to justify the claim.

“The population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it’s 70 million. That’s 12 million people.”

Manchester Utd owner is giving media interviews claiming UK "colonised" by immigrants He thinks population rose 12 million snce 2020! 11 million people born abroad; this was 9.5 million in 2020, so that is up 1.5 million (not 12 million) but rose 7 million in 30 years from 4m before 1997 [image or embed] — Sunder Katwala (sundersays) (@sundersays.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 5:46 PM

Keir Starmer was quick to call for an apology for the appalling comments.

Keir Starmer calls on Ineos and Man U co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to apologise “UK is being colonised” by immigrants” remarks. The prime minister said the tax exile’s comments were “offensive and wrong”. [image or embed] — Ian Fraser (@ianfraser.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 10:45 PM

We won’t hold our breath. Bluesky users shared their thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

No such thing as a good billionaire. As the rest of the world's super-rich advertise what repulsive human beings they are, Ratcliffe is clearly feeling left out.

news.sky.com/story/bluesk… [image or embed] — Patrick Harvie MSP (@patrickharvie.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 5:55 PM

5.

Would be good if the Prime Minister and/or Home Secretary would for once come out and describe this as the unadulterated racism and xenophobia it so clearly is. [image or embed] — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 5:42 PM

6.

Jim Ratcliffe went on a racist rant today claiming the UK has been colonised and spreading lies that immigration is 5x higher than it is. All this coming from a man who claimed to live in Monaco so he could dodge £4bn in tax. HMRC should bill him, then deport him. — BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 8:58 PM

7.

One of the ways I know there's no God is that a _British_ person can use the word 'colonised' like this and not immediately got vaporised. [image or embed] — Damien Owens (@damienowens.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 5:36 PM

8.

9.