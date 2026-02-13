What’s one piece of technology you aren’t fond of but everyone else is? – 17 over-hyped gizmos that need to be discontinued

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Technology allows us to do amazing things, like order pizzas straight to our front doors. But not every innovation is welcome, as Substantial_Act6620 points out over on r/AskReddit:

‘Technology makes sense in so many ways as it improves lives and makes so many things better. And being a techie, I love that. But some old school part of me just hates Kindles. I’ve tried using them, but I can never get the feeling I get with a paperback. Everyone around me seems to love it and I can see the value in it but it’s just not for me. Am I irrational? Do you have something that everyone else loves but you know that it’s not for you?’

‘Umm I think Smart Watch. I do not need my wrist to vibrate every time I get a call or an email. I am already addicted to my phone lol, I don’t need the internet physically strapped to my body.’

-jiajune3

‘AI for relationship and personal life advice ‘There is nothing like sitting down with a mate or a best mate and asking for earnest advice’

-Party_Shelter714

‘Touch screen systems in cars can’t stand them’

-simundo86

‘Tablets. I like my PC. ‘I rarely use my phone for internet stuff either.’

-Neddlings55

‘Haaaate AI. Its inaccuracy, and the amount you see people falling for slop on the internet, I can’t stand it. Put me right off using Google as well because the top result is always AI generated now’

-Emilyx33x

‘Induction cooker tops. Just love ’em when a single drop of water goes anywhere near the controls rendering them inoperable. ‘Meanwhile, I want to reduce the temperature rapidly of my frying pan and it takes 30 seconds of mashing my fingers against the controls to do it. ‘Oh, and of course QR code menus but I think actually 95% of people hate those.’

-Far_wide

‘I just hate that you need an app to blow your nose these days and then, when you give in and get the damn app, you seem to have to constantly update it.’

-BG3restart

‘Wireless earphones. Had them, tried them. Whenever I need them most, they’re not charged. Maybe it’s just me forgetting to charge them. But yeah, I’d rather just stick to wired earphones.’

CBE44

