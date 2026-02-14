Everyone should hear ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ performed on rubber chickens at least once in their lifetime – 17 reactions from way up the pecking order

Entertainment music

In the world of music it’s a rare thing indeed for a cover version to be better than the original and it’s always a controversial subject.

Is Jimi Hendrix‘s version of All Along the Watchtower better than the Bob Dylan original? Is Soft Cell‘s cover of Tainted Love better than Gloria Jones‘ Northern Soul classic? How about Hallelujah? Is Jeff Buckley‘s soaring rendition better than Leonard Cohen‘s more restrained original? (The answers, by the way, are NO, MAYBE and NO).

Well, how about this, then? Here’s Brazilian musician Lord Vinheteiro‘s take on that Guns ‘N’ Roses rock classic, Sweet Child O’ Mine, performed on rubber chickens.

Thanks to Phil Craig for sharing on Twitter.

1.

Tim Berners Lee. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ePaJAz7XMq — Phil Craig (@philmcraig) February 12, 2026

Better than the original? The reviews are in…

2.

Can we also take a moment to appreciate that this dude has take the time to get different sizes made that are actually *tuned* to chromatic pitches? — Rock Hard & Spew Facts (@JCA_BelAir) February 12, 2026

3.

Better vocals than Axl Rose — Mike Young (@MikeYoungEsq) February 12, 2026

4.

True professionals will recognize how outstanding his crossover technique is throughout the entire piece — Rock Hard & Spew Facts (@JCA_BelAir) February 12, 2026

5.

Warning: do not play this in front of the dogs 🤣 — JMac 🐎 (@JMaccaroon) February 12, 2026

6.

No way AI could come up with this. Faith in humanity restored, thank you sir! — quoththesloth (@quoththesloth1) February 12, 2026

7.

This is why the internet of things was invented. Not to share knowledge or inspire but to watch a man in full white tie and tails play rock music on squeaky chickens. My life is complete 😎😎😎😎😎 — Martyn (@martyn_imps) February 12, 2026

8.

This man has a godlike control over his facial expressions.

There should be an Oscar category for him! — Merkin Muffley (@Merk_Muffley) February 12, 2026

9.