People are enjoying Robert Duvall’s magnificent story on the Graham Norton Show after the actor’s death aged 95

Poke Reporter. Updated February 17th, 2026

Sad news today that the great actor Robert Duvall – star of Apocalypse Now and the Godfather – has died aged 95.

And you might not read a better appreciation of the star than this, by the Guardian’s film man, Peter Bradshaw.

But before you do that, enjoy this tale from Duvall when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show back in the day because it’s a minute or so very well spent.

Now go and watch the Godfather. Again!

And it turns out it truly was a tale to span the ages.

Told it better with Norton, we reckon.

Source @TheMonologist