People are enjoying Robert Duvall’s magnificent story on the Graham Norton Show after the actor’s death aged 95

Sad news today that the great actor Robert Duvall – star of Apocalypse Now and the Godfather – has died aged 95.

And you might not read a better appreciation of the star than this, by the Guardian’s film man, Peter Bradshaw.

But before you do that, enjoy this tale from Duvall when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show back in the day because it’s a minute or so very well spent.

RIP one of my favourite Actors of all time — the Oscar winning, immensely talented, never less than superb — ROBERT DUVALL He was 95. (here he is with a cracking story about Brando during filming of ‘The Godfather’) pic.twitter.com/O3HF1O0jzk — Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) February 16, 2026

Now go and watch the Godfather. Again!

Not going to lie, this one hurts. I think Duvall was the first actor that I watched as a young kid growing up, that I recognized as being a “great actor”. The mere fact that his absence in Godfather 3 affected that movie should tell you all you need to know. — TruNorth🗽🟡⚫️ (@ScottTrudell) February 16, 2026

A titan of cinema 🙌🏼 — Martin Beves (@FarnhamWood) February 16, 2026

Yeah, I like the format of Graham Norton’s show. Less by the numbers and more like a dinner party. lol — Don Roberto Cervantes (@DonRoberto51410) February 17, 2026

Very funny! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — James 🎸🎹📻🎧📺🎬🎥🎞📚 (@Octagot) February 16, 2026

And it turns out it truly was a tale to span the ages.

Robert Duvall tells Letterman the only THE GODFATHER story you need to hear (1993) 😂 legend pic.twitter.com/gtqjTBOfD5 — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) February 16, 2026

Told it better with Norton, we reckon.

