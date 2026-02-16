America lectured Europe on press freedom and this European’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

US EU latvia

The political rift between the United States and Europe feels like it’s been growing wider by the day ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

And there’s nothing Trump and his minions like doing better than lecturing Europeans on what they should be thinking and doing.

And it’s fair to say that Kaja Kallas – former PM of Estonia, now a big cheese of both the EU and the European Commission – isn’t going to take this nonsense anymore.

In this instance, she took on the issue of press freedom, and it’s simply magnificent.

Kaja Kallas said that there is less freedom of speech in the United States than in Estonia “I come from a country that ranks second in the freedom of speech index, and for me to hear lectures about free speech from a country that ranks 58th in that same index is… interesting,”… pic.twitter.com/3k6Vo6K5Nb — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 15, 2026

Not the first time Kallas owned the Americans at the Munich Security Conference.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas tries not to laugh as US Ambassador Waltz takes credit for America ending the India-Pakistan war and other conflicts pic.twitter.com/45G79L4eWl — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) February 14, 2026

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

Ouch. Nothing humiliates a superpower like a small country speaking calmly… and landing the punch anyway.

No shouting. Just numbers. America wants to lecture the world while sliding down its own rankings.

That’s not leadership — that’s denial. If allies are openly correcting… https://t.co/eSjOPWgSPh — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) February 15, 2026

2.

The 🇺🇸 US in particular Vance, Rubio, Trump and Maga are a laughing stock with their criticism of freedom of speech in 🇪🇺 Europe. The US ranks 58th on the Freedom of Press Index and should take care of its own problems before criticizing other countries. https://t.co/Bz5iwYpuh4 — Alex (@alex_avoigt) February 15, 2026

3.

She’s the best. @kajakallas one of the few leaders to not debase herself for Trump. https://t.co/AI5ktwJlDk — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) February 15, 2026

4.

If JD Vance wants to lecture the world about ‘freedom,’ he might want to check the rankings first. Kaja Kallas just politely dismantled the MAGA narrative by pointing out that the U.S. is currently a basement-dweller in press freedom compared to Estonia. Kaja Kallas, High… pic.twitter.com/yPUWE6AASf — Yasmina (@yasminalombaert) February 15, 2026

5.

Kallas is right here. It’s adorable watching Americans explain free speech to Europe. Truly inspiring. Maybe the U.S. could take a few notes from Europe instead. MAGA and its loyal vassals might even learn what press freedom actually means.pic.twitter.com/OsYqfZDugN — Elisa Mosini 🇪🇺🇮🇹 (@MosiniElisa) February 15, 2026

6.

Kaja Kallas is one of the most based leaders in Europe👍👍👍 She made a powerful point by referring to the actual rankings! Facts don’t lie😊 pic.twitter.com/QULKmxc6k3 — ❄️ Snowflake Fella from the Alps 🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@snowflakeFella) February 15, 2026

7.