US EU latvia

America lectured Europe on press freedom and this European’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated February 16th, 2026

The political rift between the United States and Europe feels like it’s been growing wider by the day ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

And there’s nothing Trump and his minions like doing better than lecturing Europeans on what they should be thinking and doing.

And it’s fair to say that Kaja Kallas – former PM of Estonia, now a big cheese of both the EU and the European Commission – isn’t going to take this nonsense anymore.

In this instance, she took on the issue of press freedom, and it’s simply magnificent.

Not the first time Kallas owned the Americans at the Munich Security Conference.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2