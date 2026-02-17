This American’s very specific take on the majesty of Cologne cathedral had Europeans hollering into next week

US europe

To Cologne now, where one overseas visitor was especially impressed with the majesty of the city’s cathedral, and quite right too.

Except the way they chose to express it had some Europeans doing something of a double take, and very possibly a triple one. Because, look.

imagine eating a burger here pic.twitter.com/h8nxu8A2Aj — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) February 12, 2026

And these people – might not all be European, but surely most of them are – had something to say about that.

1.

Americans describing how incredible old, gothic cathedrals can be: "ok, so imagine a burger…" https://t.co/LXYs859as2 — Reo (@reo_od) February 14, 2026

2.

Why are americans always like “imagine a hamburguer”? pic.twitter.com/qnv8RAIOvz — Donato (@the_donato_) February 15, 2026

3.

Travel agent selling European tours to Americans: https://t.co/fATV6pUxuv — Onur (@obursogan) February 14, 2026

4.

5.

Of course that's the first thing you think about https://t.co/EzSX0z0FJ7 — AymenZero🇩🇿 (@AymZerrouki) February 15, 2026

6.

Eating a burger here https://t.co/cBpihXEg3W pic.twitter.com/DceocAZq5S — replying in benjammins gifs (@GifsReplying) February 16, 2026

At which point it is only fair to return to the original poster, @whotfisjovana.

there’s literally a McDonald’s right outside of it? lmao. idk, pretty hard to ignore that — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) February 15, 2026

Fair point!

I’m making fun of the fact there’s a McDonald’s outside of it. so you didn’t watch the video and see the first part of it or are you just slow? — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) February 15, 2026

So there.

Would be like this 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/rSYZNG6rXQ — Pedro (@pedroascastro) February 15, 2026

Get back in your box, Europe!

