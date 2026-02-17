US europe

This American’s very specific take on the majesty of Cologne cathedral had Europeans hollering into next week

John Plunkett. Updated February 17th, 2026

To Cologne now, where one overseas visitor was especially impressed with the majesty of the city’s cathedral, and quite right too.

Except the way they chose to express it had some Europeans doing something of a double take, and very possibly a triple one. Because, look.

And these people – might not all be European, but surely most of them are – had something to say about that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

At which point it is only fair to return to the original poster, @whotfisjovana.

Fair point!

So there.

Get back in your box, Europe!

READ MORE

America lectured Europe on press freedom and this European’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

Source @whotfisjovana