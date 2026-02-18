Nigel Farage’s sneering response to a journalist when she asked about Reform’s education policy came straight from the Donald Trump playbook, and the internet saw right through him

Politics financial times nigel farage

Despite dropping in the polls, Nigel Farage seems more convinced than ever that he will be the next PM. With that in mind, he has recently unveiled his “shadow cabinet”, which isn’t really a shadow cabinet at all, because he only has eight MPs.

Farage has announced his Shadow Cabinet, with no Health Secretary. Presumably because if he becomes Prime Minister, there’ll be no NHS. — Wes Streeting (@rthonwesstreeting.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 5:16 PM

He opened the floor up to questions from the assembled press.

When Financial Times reporter Anna Gross asked whether people could have confidence in the largely privately educated party maintaining a commitment to state education, his reaction was pure Trumpism.

Nigel Farage lashes out at a FT journalist and refuses to answer the question. Is this how Reform UK would ignore media questions if they got into government? [image or embed] — Best for Britain (@bestforbritain.org) February 17, 2026 at 12:52 PM

Jim Pickard pointed out one error in Farage’s outburst.

Fact Check: Nigel Farage claims the FT ignored the Mandelson-Epstein scandal it was on the front page for SIX days (long before he appears to have even noticed it) [image or embed] — Jim Pickard (@pickardje.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 7:33 PM

People weren’t surprised by his Trump act, but they were pretty disgusted.

listen to the Trumpian way that Farage tries to silence my tenacious colleague @annasophiegross.bsky.social (who was politely asking a reasonable question) [image or embed] — Jim Pickard (@pickardje.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 7:08 PM

Farage is so Trumpy. Please don't go there Britain. 🇬🇧 — Annette & Vizsla Tucker (@vizslaspgh.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 4:38 PM

I won't be surprised if he starts bleating about 'stolen election' when his candidate parachuted in for the Gorton & Denton election is sent soundly packing.

Grubby little spiv – not as popular or important as he likes to think — Andrew Rait (@andrewrait.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 2:42 PM

When are journalists going to react by walking out together after the way that Anna Gross was spoken to? No one deserves to be spoken to like that with what was a perfectly fair question — Somersetchris (@somersetchris.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 7:49 PM

This is literally Trump. Thin skinned. Hates a hard question. Folds under scrutiny. — paulcompassrose.bsky.social (@paulcompassrose.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 1:07 PM

