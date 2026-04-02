Life sex

‘What’s the craziest thing someone said to during sex?’ 18 unfortunate and very funny utterances during intercourse

Poke Reporter. Updated April 2nd, 2026

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To the world of Threads now, where they’ve been sharing the craziest things people said to them during sex after @lerrad1
asked, – you’ll never guess – this.

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The answers came thick and fast and it’s fair to say these 18 stood out from all the rest.

1.

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2.

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3.

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4.

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5.

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6.

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7.

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8.

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9.

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