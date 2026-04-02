‘What’s the craziest thing someone said to during sex?’ 18 unfortunate and very funny utterances during intercourse
To the world of Threads now, where they’ve been sharing the craziest things people said to them during sex after @lerrad1
asked, – you’ll never guess – this.
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The answers came thick and fast and it’s fair to say these 18 stood out from all the rest.
1.
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2.
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3.
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4.
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5.
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6.
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7.
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8.
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9.
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