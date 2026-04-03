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This 1984 Jeopardy poser turned all three contestants into losers. Would you have done any better?

Poke Reporter. Updated April 3rd, 2026

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Back in 1984, on Alex Trebek’s second day as the host of Jeopardy, a question (or should that be an answer?) caused a bit of a pile-up at the finish line, resulting in three disappointed contestants who accidentally entered the game show hall of fame.

Watch what happened, and see if you would have got it right.

Of course, centuries run from 1 to 100, which is what all three unfortunate quizzers overlooked.

Twitter weighed in.

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Not everyone was convinced.

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In fact, Seinfeld addressed this very question.

And there you have it.

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This Jeopardy contestant’s joke was already good, but the audience’s response took it to a whole new level

H/T @RestrictedDaily Image Screengrab