A ‘music’ video made by Andrew Tate back in the day has just gone viral and it’s the pure unfiltered essence of the man in 18 seconds flat

Weird World Andrew tate

A video made by Andrew Tate back in the day has just gone viral on Twitter and – with the proviso that it’s only 18 seconds long – is well worth your watch.

Because if anything captures the pure unfiltered essence of the man, it is surely this.

Before Andrew Tate blew up in 2022 he made rap music under the name "Mr. Plenty" pic.twitter.com/OGGe6iMev5 — TOP G (@topguniversity_) April 1, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

What a fucking dork pic.twitter.com/dcpRz12GjO — El Caganer (@BrassicEyeRedux) April 2, 2026

2.

Ain’t no way son https://t.co/fhDJhPaEEw — kansas groyper (@kansasgroyper55) April 2, 2026

3.

This is so awful. If I had a billion dollars I'd pay hackers to delete this from the internet. — Kenofthedude (@kenofthedude) April 2, 2026

4.

This gives my money don’t jiggle jiggle it folds energy — Wurt (@WurtApp) April 2, 2026

5.

6.

7.

my fav part was when he rhymed sugardaddy with sugardaddy — silentplanet (@SLNTPLNT) April 2, 2026

8.

Looks like he’s trying to pinch one off here pic.twitter.com/E2lyAeC4id — Jacoby LaMarca (@LaFlamaBlanca04) April 2, 2026

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Source @topguniversity_