Weird World Andrew tate

A ‘music’ video made by Andrew Tate back in the day has just gone viral and it’s the pure unfiltered essence of the man in 18 seconds flat

Poke Reporter. Updated April 2nd, 2026

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A video made by Andrew Tate back in the day has just gone viral on Twitter and – with the proviso that it’s only 18 seconds long – is well worth your watch.

Because if anything captures the pure unfiltered essence of the man, it is surely this.

And these people surely said it best.

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Source @topguniversity_