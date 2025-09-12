People are sharing the hobbies that make someone totally undatable for them – 17 absolute red flags

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Modern dating is a minefield. You can’t hold a fish in your dating profile, you need to be a certain height, and if you’re not on the apps you’re doomed to be single forever.

If you somehow do manage to arrange a date then the thorny topic of hobbies may rear its ugly head. While some are culturally acceptable, others are so repulsive as to put you on a universal blacklist. Great_Maintenance185 wanted to find out which were the worst, so they threw this question out to r/AskReddit:

‘What hobby makes someone undateable for you?’

If you’re looking for love, these are the pastimes to ditch immediately…

1.

‘Obsessively following celebrities’

-LaughR01331

2.

‘BASE jumping. To each their own, but I don’t think me and someone with that risk profile are going to match.’

-Haughty-Hottie

3.

‘Dogfighting, cockfighting, bullfighting, you can probably see a theme here. Unless the hobby is immoral, I’m pretty nonjudgemental in most cases.’

-Naive_Violinist_4871

4.

‘Bar hopping. Dated a chef who spent most of his free time “exploring the bars” all over the city. He was a functioning alcoholic.’

-enigmaticvic

5.

‘Too much gym. I go to the gym several times a week. I watch what I eat. But I’ve had friends and boyfriends who would be like, “Oh no I can’t do dinner, I have to go to the gym.” “Sorry I missed your graduation, it was during my workout class.”

‘I broke down on the side of the road and my best friend wouldn’t come help me until she was done with her CrossFit. Not being able to skip one workout, whether it’s for something serious, or maybe even something fun! I am completely uninterested in anyone who makes working out their main personality.’

-Luckyzzzz

6.

‘Cave diver’

-HorseNCartJohnny

7.

‘Extreme sports like skydiving or spelunking. It takes a certain personality to do that and I don’t think we’d be compatible.’

-jack_a_gogo

8.

‘Horse shows. They take up all weekends and owning a horse is an everyday responsibility and expensive.’

-Boomer050882

9.

‘Gambling. “It’s not gambling, it’s investing” or “I have a system” are the fastest ways to make me run.’

-notsoST