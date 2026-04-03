This hilarious and devastating imagining of the proposed Trump ‘Library’ pulls not a single punch

US donald trump MAGA

Last week, Eric Trump breathlessly revealed plans for the Donald J Trump Presidential Library, a suitably tacky monument to his dad complete with a huge golden statue of the man himself.

It was, of course, comprehensively and deservedly mocked on Twitter.

And now the ridicule has been ratcheted up to the max, thanks to this brilliantly satirical video created and shared by Ari K on Twitter. Yes, it’s AI, but it doesn’t detract from the message!

Here we go.

📚🇺🇸TRUMP “LIBRARY” 2030 – You are invited to the Library/Museum/Hotel/Legacy in Miami. Tools: Seedance, Kling, Nano Banana Pro, ElevenLabs, Premiere.

Music: Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: No. 4, In the Hall of the Mountain King pic.twitter.com/Dlv7NLlf5K — Ari K (@arikuschnir) April 1, 2026

Bang on the money! Others agreed.

1.

Bravo!! Agree with the all the other here, this is brilliant. That was even before I realized I was already following you. 🫡 — your design agent (@yourdesignagent) April 2, 2026

2.

Something about Florida attracting all the wacko evangelicals Let him build the tower and see how long before it crumbles or becomes a beacon for the homeless — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦🌏Ray (@rayincognito69) April 2, 2026

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Really wonderful (and horrifying)! — Pavlov's Cat (@PavlovsCat6) April 2, 2026

6.

Library, hotel, spa, casino and strip club — STRAIGHT OUTTA COMISTON (@KenWilson84) April 2, 2026

7.

I like the happy ending 🙂 — Christian Trutz (@trutzonline) April 2, 2026

8.

To preserve what little sanity I have left,I have the sound turned off on my laptop. This is one of the few things I've seen recently worthy of bothering to turn the volume on for. Five Stars. — Bill G (@Bill_Gro) April 2, 2026

9.

This is much better than Eric Trump's first mock-up .. he should've gone with this version – it captures the true fetid essence of Trump and his administration, to a T. 😉 — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) April 2, 2026

10.

Great video. Spot on. Also, I'm pretty sure a great many in the magasphere will get goosebumps of pride with video. — Andres Cordova (@Afcordova99) April 2, 2026

11.

Wow! This is amazing even though it sickened me to my stomach — Rodney (@rodskiluv) April 2, 2026

12.

I gotta admit, the "Jan 6 Experience" looks pretty fun. — Ian DeMartino (@IanDeMartino) April 2, 2026

13.

This would make a great Super Bowl ad… — TSP Smart (@TSPsmart) April 2, 2026

14.

Brilliant. And fucking scary. This must NEVER be allowed to happen……! — Jon-Smith (@Destroy2025Now) April 2, 2026

15.

This is just BRILLIANT 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/z7phhNU4lT — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) April 2, 2026

Source Ari K Image Screengrab