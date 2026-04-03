US donald trump MAGA

This hilarious and devastating imagining of the proposed Trump ‘Library’ pulls not a single punch

David Harris. Updated April 3rd, 2026

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Last week, Eric Trump breathlessly revealed plans for the Donald J Trump Presidential Library, a suitably tacky monument to his dad complete with a huge golden statue of the man himself.

It was, of course, comprehensively and deservedly mocked on Twitter.

And now the ridicule has been ratcheted up to the max, thanks to this brilliantly satirical video created and shared by Ari K on Twitter. Yes, it’s AI, but it doesn’t detract from the message!

Here we go.

Bang on the money! Others agreed.

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Source Ari K Image Screengrab