Tommy Robinson went out to reinforce his own bigotry and it spectacularly blew up in his face

To the world – briefly – of Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon who went out on the streets of Rome in a bid to reinforce his own bigotry.

Specifically, it would appear, in relation to immigrants to the country from Somalia.

Except it didn’t quite work out like that, blowing up in his face to spectacular – and immensely satisfying – effect.

Tommy Robinson tried to mock a Somali asylum-seeker, and it backfired because the guy was a true hero who who received a civil medal for bravery in Germany after he tried to help prevent an Afghan man injuring more people with a knife in Aschaffenburg. pic.twitter.com/i2VSJIH4IP — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 18, 2026

