Somebody asked for family-friendly jokes that always crack people up – 22 safe but still hilarious gems

While notoriously sweary and controversial comedians like Jimmy Carr or Frankie Boyle have their place, sometimes the jokes that really make us giggle are the most safe-for-work ones of all.

They’ve been swapping their favourite silly gags on the AskReddit page after user digital_panda7 asked this:

What G-Rated joke always cracks you up?

And loads of people were more than happy to chip in with their best-loved wisecracks, like these…

1.

‘What do you call a boomerang that doesn’t come back? A stick.’

–Numerous-Shelter-280

2.

‘I was wondering when my boomerang would come back. Then it hit me.’

–Korlac11

3.

‘Two goldfish are in a tank, the first one looks at the second one and says ‘You man the guns, I’ll drive’.’

–Jubal__

4.

‘I just found out I’m colourblind. The news came completely out of the purple.’

–DailyStructure

5.

‘What’s the difference between people who live in Dubai and those who live in Abu Dhabi?

People in Dubai don’t like the Flintstones, people in Abu Dhabi Do.’

–Vagitas_Rancheros

6.

‘You hear about the corduroy pillow? It’s making headlines.’

–jpiro

7.

‘What’s the difference between in-laws and outlaws? Outlaws are wanted.’

–Curlytomato

8.

‘What’s orange and sounds like a parrot? A carrot.’

–joverack

9.

‘Time flies like and Arrow. Fruit Flies like a Banana.’

–jellomizer

10.

‘Scuba is actually an acronym that stands for ‘self contained underwater breathing apparatus’. What most people don’t know is that Tuba is also an acronym for ‘terrible underwater breathing apparatus’.’

–Korlac11

11.

‘Where do you find a dog with no legs? Where you left it!’

–Puzzleheaded_Lie6786