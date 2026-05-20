Life nicknames work

15 very funny and especially inventive nicknames people got given at work to take the edge off just a little bit

Poke Staff. Updated May 20th, 2026

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In an uncertain world there is one thing we can always rely on to raise a smile. And that is funny work nicknames.

And this little Q&A is one of the best that began after the estimable @jamieeast asked this on Twitter. Back when it actually was called Twitter.

‘What’s the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about – one place called a lad Levi’s because he always went home at 5:01.’

And it turned out people had lots of very inventive – and very funny – workplace nicknames to share. Here are 15 of the very best.

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