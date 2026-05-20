15 very funny and especially inventive nicknames people got given at work to take the edge off just a little bit
In an uncertain world there is one thing we can always rely on to raise a smile. And that is funny work nicknames.
And this little Q&A is one of the best that began after the estimable @jamieeast asked this on Twitter. Back when it actually was called Twitter.
‘What’s the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about – one place called a lad Levi’s because he always went home at 5:01.’
And it turned out people had lots of very inventive – and very funny – workplace nicknames to share. Here are 15 of the very best.
1.
My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him ‘the London eye’.
— Laura Aurora (@MrsLauraAurora) January 25, 2020
2.
A bloke who had one leg shorter than the other creating quite a limp at a place I worked was nicknamed ” snipers nightmare “
— Paul Fisher (@pickwick1978) January 25, 2020
3.
Guy I worked with was called Gary Gray. His nickname was Gary Anagram.
— Simon Duffy (@thedufmeister) January 25, 2020
4.
A dock workers son got a job on the docks in Liverpool and he told him to keep his mouth shut on his first day at work, otherwise he’d get given a nickname.
The next day they nick-named him “The Quiet Man.” https://t.co/59E8tPg4L7
— Plink2 (@plinketyplink2) January 26, 2020
5.
Slightly unrelated but there was a footballer called Fitz Hall who’s nickname was I believe One Size.
— Ben Patterson (@BenPatterson1) January 25, 2020
6.
I’ve got a mate called Mambo because he once lived at Number 5
— Daz Midgley (@omicdaz) January 25, 2020
7.
I used to work at a very sociable company. There was one bloke who never went out, so we called him The Olympic Flame
— Paul Carolan (@CarolanCoach) January 25, 2020