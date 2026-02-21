The ‘Restore Britain’ campaigns director is telling his followers ‘You are an Anglo Saxon. Act like it’ and was owned back to the Dark Ages

Politics Restore UK Rupert lowe

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a new political party in town and they’re rabidly right-wing. The Restore Britain party already have an MP, that delightful Rupert Lowe chap who was chucked out by Reform for being a bit too much for even them.

They have the full backing of Elon Musk, naturally, and he’s amplifying their posts on Twitter. They also have the support of charming characters such as Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson and Dan Wootton as well as from a whole slew of self-professed outright racists and neo-nazis.

Here’s a recent rallying cry Tweet from their ‘campaigns director’ and ‘Catholic English Zoomer’, Charlie Downes, which pretty much sums up what they’re all about.

Ugh! But also, WTF? People were quick to give him a history lesson.

1.

Anglo Saxons are immigrants who literally arrived here in small boats. — Dr Emily Harris (@DrEmilyHarris) February 20, 2026

2.

A maximum of 30% of your DNA is Anglo Saxon lol. — Solipsism (@solipsismmusic) February 20, 2026

3.

You do realise Anglo-Saxons were pagans and not Christians originally right? lol — All Thyme High (@all_thyme_high) February 20, 2026

4.

you are an adult. act like it. — dodge 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LloydPenblwydd) February 20, 2026

5.

The Celtic race are indigenous mate. Back to eastern Germany with ye on your small boat — Joe Mcdonald (@JoeMcdonald1980) February 20, 2026

6.

Act like an invaders from Germany? Nah, my grandparents fought against that. pic.twitter.com/EojpNXLzQ7 — Right is Wrong (@We_am_doomed) February 20, 2026

7.

Sorry to break this to you Chaz, but yer lad Rupert The Bore is more than likely descended from them Johnny Foreigner Frenchies. pic.twitter.com/HdFuTN5OfE — MrBBBBenny (@bbbennybennyben) February 20, 2026

8.

What, disposing of my dead relatives in a ship burial? — Dio Genes (@IamDioGenes2000) February 20, 2026

9.

Then fuck off back to the Anglin peninsula and Saxony ya fucking clowns. — 🏴‍☠️Shaun🚩 (@ShaunH22) February 20, 2026

10.

11.

You are an Anglo-Saxon. Act like it. Abandon the cities because they're haunted. Pay half your yearly income in ransom to the Danes. Refuse to develop a military based around the twin innovations of the stirrup and the castle. Write really emo poetry. Stop using rhyme. https://t.co/YpPnmWmQsK — Ryan Higginson🔻🇵🇸 (@r_higginson) February 20, 2026

12.

Stop bathing. Drill holes in people’s heads for headaches. Pour your poop out the window onto the street covered in poop and pigs blood. Die of a disease related to poor hygiene at 32. You’re an Anglo-Saxon. Act like it. https://t.co/GiRkogBMtr — Armenian Stewie 🔻 (@StewieArmenian) February 20, 2026

13.

Man who claims you have to be Christian to be British shares helmet (likely owned by a Christian-Pagan fusionist) decorated with Germanic-Pagan imagery to build his X-narrative… https://t.co/0CvJJRKbgj — Mitchell Foyle-York (@MitchellFY23) February 20, 2026

14.

so you agree that Immigration is essential for the UK? https://t.co/eWEmJfCfYh — ✝️Unbekannter🏳️‍🌈 (@Unbekannt_r) February 20, 2026

15.

Anglo-Saxons lived in their own shit in mud huts among the ruins of a collapsed, much greater civilisation. https://t.co/SIc6QWkPHI — Lager Bolshevik (@LagerBolshevik) February 20, 2026

16.

Act like which?

Anglo (from Denmark) or Saxon (from Germany)? https://t.co/AKPADWTR17 — Simon Barnett (@_SimonBarnett) February 20, 2026

17.

You guys are so weird. — Jack (@hitheroadjacque) February 20, 2026

And of course …

"All you had to do was keep an eye of those bloody cakes, Alfred!" https://t.co/wJOR9kdwvE pic.twitter.com/W5313euycK — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) February 21, 2026

Image Wikimedia Commons