Politics Restore UK Rupert lowe

The ‘Restore Britain’ campaigns director is telling his followers ‘You are an Anglo Saxon. Act like it’ and was owned back to the Dark Ages

David Harris. Updated February 21st, 2026

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a new political party in town and they’re rabidly right-wing. The Restore Britain party already have an MP, that delightful Rupert Lowe chap who was chucked out by Reform for being a bit too much for even them.

They have the full backing of Elon Musk, naturally, and he’s amplifying their posts on Twitter. They also have the support of charming characters such as Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson and Dan Wootton as well as from a whole slew of self-professed outright racists and neo-nazis.

Here’s a recent rallying cry Tweet from their ‘campaigns director’ and ‘Catholic English Zoomer’, Charlie Downes, which pretty much sums up what they’re all about.

Charlie Downes tweet. The Sutton Hoo Anglo Saxon helmet with Restore Britain overlaid on the image. Text - You are an Anglo-Saxon. Act like it.

Ugh! But also, WTF? People were quick to give him a history lesson.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

And of course …

Image Wikimedia Commons