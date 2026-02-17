Rupert Lowe’s right-of-Reform party, Restore UK, said that having a British passport doesn’t make you British, and got a big fat ‘well, actually’

Politics Restore UK right-wing Ripert Lowe

Rupert Lowe’s new(ish) party Restore UK has just been re-launched, and it’s somehow managed to squeeze itself into the right of Reform UK – the party that kicked out Lowe after he began to be more popular than Nigel Farage he was accused of bullying staff, which he denies.

I am today launching Restore Britain as a national political party. Join us.https://t.co/RMtEuHopgV pic.twitter.com/jQMAOjQJ5A — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) February 13, 2026

We’re not sure why they chose ‘Restore UK’, which screams ‘Temu Reform’, when ‘We hate foreigners’ was right there. Their policies should be painted on a jackboot, just so people know what they’re dealing with.

We’d be interested to know how they’d police this one.

Since they don’t seem to recognise asylum seekers, this could just be a springboard to kick out anyone born overseas

And on the same topic …

It’s clear why Elon “Roman salute” Musk likes them so much.

Those to the left of Genghis Khan aren’t so sure.

I can't tell you how upsetting it is that Rupert Lowe has stolen my idea of building a political party on the cult worship of one rich, privately educated charlatan who pretends to give a shit about ordinary people. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 16, 2026

Finally a UK political party that stands for decent, hardworking engagement-harvesting accounts based in Dallas and Hyderabad https://t.co/FHr7K1Q3BR — The Iain Duncan Smiths (@TheIDSmiths) February 14, 2026

Some are that obsessed with the X bubble they don't realise nobody outside of X actually knows who Rupert Lowe is. — Demi-Lynne (@demster70) February 14, 2026

This statement posted on X had Lowe’s fingerprints all over it – extreme, incorrect, and clearly a gateway to something very dark.

The internet corrected the record.

1.

It literally does. You are not very good at this “patriotism” thing are you Rupert? — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) February 15, 2026

2.

You’ll never guess who also thought a German passport didn’t make you German https://t.co/desTAZeX65 — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) February 14, 2026

3.

UK Nazi party has entered the chat. https://t.co/eFBmGK8ZPF — Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett9) February 16, 2026

4.

Rupert Lowe reveals how Restore Britain will check whether people are British or not. pic.twitter.com/3qrsKzjnHs — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 16, 2026

5.

A British passport is literally the state’s receipt that you’re British. What you lot mean is white, and you’re too cowardly to say it. https://t.co/o5XcY2pnio — Dee 🌹 (@DeeWaynee94) February 15, 2026

6.

Once again, factually incorrect. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) February 15, 2026

7.

Not even trying to hide their fascism anymore. A British passport quite literally makes you British. This is not 1930s Germany – or 2025 USA… https://t.co/Aafpor6TNt — Felix 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@hfc_felix) February 15, 2026

8.

If a British passport doesn’t make you British, then what does?

A surname? A skin tone? A vibes check from Nigel at Wetherspoons? — Inter (@inderXplorer) February 14, 2026

9.

Call me woke or whatever but as far as I’m concerned if you were born & raised here you’re British regardless of what colour your skin is. Really don’t like where this is going. https://t.co/JPH5trYNba — AC (@ACDAFC) February 15, 2026

10.