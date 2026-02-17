Politics Restore UK right-wing Ripert Lowe
Rupert Lowe’s right-of-Reform party, Restore UK, said that having a British passport doesn’t make you British, and got a big fat ‘well, actually’
Rupert Lowe’s new(ish) party Restore UK has just been re-launched, and it’s somehow managed to squeeze itself into the right of Reform UK – the party that kicked out Lowe after
he began to be more popular than Nigel Farage he was accused of bullying staff, which he denies.
I am today launching Restore Britain as a national political party.
Join us.https://t.co/RMtEuHopgV pic.twitter.com/jQMAOjQJ5A
— Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) February 13, 2026
We’re not sure why they chose ‘Restore UK’, which screams ‘Temu Reform’, when ‘We hate foreigners’ was right there. Their policies should be painted on a jackboot, just so people know what they’re dealing with.
We’d be interested to know how they’d police this one.
Since they don’t seem to recognise asylum seekers, this could just be a springboard to kick out anyone born overseas
And on the same topic …
It’s clear why Elon “Roman salute” Musk likes them so much.
Those to the left of Genghis Khan aren’t so sure.
I can't tell you how upsetting it is that Rupert Lowe has stolen my idea of building a political party on the cult worship of one rich, privately educated charlatan who pretends to give a shit about ordinary people.
— Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 16, 2026
Finally a UK political party that stands for decent, hardworking engagement-harvesting accounts based in Dallas and Hyderabad https://t.co/FHr7K1Q3BR
— The Iain Duncan Smiths (@TheIDSmiths) February 14, 2026
Some are that obsessed with the X bubble they don't realise nobody outside of X actually knows who Rupert Lowe is.
— Demi-Lynne (@demster70) February 14, 2026
This statement posted on X had Lowe’s fingerprints all over it – extreme, incorrect, and clearly a gateway to something very dark.
The internet corrected the record.
1.
It literally does. You are not very good at this “patriotism” thing are you Rupert?
— Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) February 15, 2026
2.
You’ll never guess who also thought a German passport didn’t make you German https://t.co/desTAZeX65
— Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) February 14, 2026
3.
UK Nazi party has entered the chat. https://t.co/eFBmGK8ZPF
— Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett9) February 16, 2026
4.
Rupert Lowe reveals how Restore Britain will check whether people are British or not. pic.twitter.com/3qrsKzjnHs
— Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 16, 2026
5.
A British passport is literally the state’s receipt that you’re British.
What you lot mean is white, and you’re too cowardly to say it. https://t.co/o5XcY2pnio
— Dee 🌹 (@DeeWaynee94) February 15, 2026
6.
Once again, factually incorrect.
— Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) February 15, 2026
7.
Not even trying to hide their fascism anymore.
A British passport quite literally makes you British. This is not 1930s Germany – or 2025 USA… https://t.co/Aafpor6TNt
— Felix 🏴 (@hfc_felix) February 15, 2026
8.
If a British passport doesn’t make you British, then what does?
A surname? A skin tone? A vibes check from Nigel at Wetherspoons?
— Inter (@inderXplorer) February 14, 2026
9.
Call me woke or whatever but as far as I’m concerned if you were born & raised here you’re British regardless of what colour your skin is. Really don’t like where this is going. https://t.co/JPH5trYNba
— AC (@ACDAFC) February 15, 2026
10.
I have a sneaky feeling this isn’t targeted at the first generation kids of immigrants from northern Italy, for example.
When you descend into this sort of vile racial stuff instead of using values as the basis of cohesion, you’re no different from the Nazis we fought.
— Planet Walker (@thegimmick1) February 15, 2026