Rupert Lowe’s right-of-Reform party, Restore UK, said that having a British passport doesn’t make you British, and got a big fat ‘well, actually’

Poke Reporter. Updated February 17th, 2026

Rupert Lowe’s new(ish) party Restore UK has just been re-launched, and it’s somehow managed to squeeze itself into the right of Reform UK – the party that kicked out Lowe after he began to be more popular than Nigel Farage he was accused of bullying staff, which he denies.

We’re not sure why they chose ‘Restore UK’, which screams ‘Temu Reform’, when ‘We hate foreigners’ was right there. Their policies should be painted on a jackboot, just so people know what they’re dealing with.

We’d be interested to know how they’d police this one.

Restore Britain would ban the burqa, and Restore Britain would ban the niqab.

Since they don’t seem to recognise asylum seekers, this could just be a springboard to kick out anyone born overseas

Restore Britain’s immigration policy - the lies and smears have already begun, so here’s the truth. Illegal migrants. Gone. All of them. Without apology. Every man, every woman. They will all be deported. We have released the most comprehensive deportation policy every produced

And on the same topic …

If you want mass deportations, real mass deportations, then join Restore Britain. Make it happen. Play your part. Are you with us?

It’s clear why Elon “Roman salute” Musk likes them so much.

@elonmusk Join Rupert Lowe in Restore Britain, because he is the only one who will actually do it!

Those to the left of Genghis Khan aren’t so sure.

This statement posted on X had Lowe’s fingerprints all over it – extreme, incorrect, and clearly a gateway to something very dark.

@RestoreBritain_ A British passport doesn’t make you British.

The internet corrected the record.

