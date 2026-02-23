Trump’s FBI chief Kash Patel partied hard with the US Men’s gold medal-winning hockey team and these 13 A++ takedowns all hit the back of the net

Politics government spending kash patel olympics

The United States Men’s hockey team won the gold medal at the Olympics over the weekend. They pulled off a thrilling 2-1 victory in sudden death overtime over their biggest rivals in the sport, the Canadian national team.

So it was understandable that the team was ready to tear it up in the locker room after the medal ceremony.

Not so understandable: United States FBI Director, Kash Patel, slamming beers and putting a gold medal around his neck as if he had been out there on the ice.

A source sent me this video of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Men’s Olympic Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/egjmdhOAF6 — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 22, 2026

It makes even less sense when you consider Patel’s comments in the past about wasting government resources.

Kash Patel during his confirmation hearing vs. Kash Patel now https://t.co/nEolPRmeQc pic.twitter.com/lTQepVj2qe — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 23, 2026

As Patel would have you believe, he should be spending every waking minute fighting crime and locking up bad guys.

Based on the energy in the video, it might be a couple days before Patel can even get out of bed again.

Patel responded to the backlash before the champagne had even dried on his replica jersey.

For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 23, 2026

“Invited me into the locker room.” Yep. Definitely happened.

Here is how the online community reacted to the video.

1.

Guy is celebrating like he personally scored the winning goal, instead of being a shifty prick who wasted tax dollars flying to Italy for a quick hit of stolen valor. — Yankees Pirate (@GL2411) February 23, 2026

2.

3.

They keep turning our government into a frat party — The News Bee (@XTheNewsBeeX) February 23, 2026

4.

You’re lying. Kash Patel would never fly a government jet at taxpayer expense to drink with the U.S. hockey team pic.twitter.com/ausds9RdmB — Phil Kennedy (@PhillipAKennedy) February 23, 2026

5.

The guy in this video—who took a government-funded jet to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy—is the same guy who wrote this (Excerpt from Kash Patel’s book, “Government Gangsters”) https://t.co/nEolPRmeQc pic.twitter.com/Pa9xl8dolO — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 23, 2026

6.

Trump officials treat their jobs as chances for wish fulfillment, personal enrichment, brand building, and score settling. It’s the most consistent thing about all of them. https://t.co/OHGLlluv0U — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 23, 2026

7.