Politics government spending kash patel olympics

Trump’s FBI chief Kash Patel partied hard with the US Men’s gold medal-winning hockey team and these 13 A++ takedowns all hit the back of the net

Saul Hutson. Updated February 23rd, 2026

The United States Men’s hockey team won the gold medal at the Olympics over the weekend. They pulled off a thrilling 2-1 victory in sudden death overtime over their biggest rivals in the sport, the Canadian national team.

So it was understandable that the team was ready to tear it up in the locker room after the medal ceremony.

Not so understandable: United States FBI Director, Kash Patel, slamming beers and putting a gold medal around his neck as if he had been out there on the ice.

It makes even less sense when you consider Patel’s comments in the past about wasting government resources.

As Patel would have you believe, he should be spending every waking minute fighting crime and locking up bad guys.

Based on the energy in the video, it might be a couple days before Patel can even get out of bed again.

Patel responded to the backlash before the champagne had even dried on his replica jersey.

“Invited me into the locker room.” Yep. Definitely happened.

Here is how the online community reacted to the video.

