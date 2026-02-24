Politics Reform UK zia yusuf

Zia Yusuf has been bigging himself up as Reform UK’s ‘shadow Home Secretary’ and was ferociously mocked into next year

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2026

You’ll already be familiar with Nigel Farage’s entirely unelected righthand man, the mega rich Zia Yusuf.

We mention him not because he’s appearing on Question Time this week – although let’s face it, we wouldn’t bet against it – but because Yusuf has been busy begging himself up as his party’s ‘shadow Home Secretary’.

Except you have to be in the official opposition party to be a shadow anything. It would also help if you were elected, obviously, so nils points for Yusuf.

And yet …

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because the mockery was ferocious and unrelenting. And very, very funny.

