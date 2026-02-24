Zia Yusuf has been bigging himself up as Reform UK’s ‘shadow Home Secretary’ and was ferociously mocked into next year
You’ll already be familiar with Nigel Farage’s entirely unelected righthand man, the mega rich Zia Yusuf.
We mention him not because he’s appearing on Question Time this week – although let’s face it, we wouldn’t bet against it – but because Yusuf has been busy begging himself up as his party’s ‘shadow Home Secretary’.
Except you have to be in the official opposition party to be a shadow anything. It would also help if you were elected, obviously, so nils points for Yusuf.
And yet …
My first speech as Shadow Home Secretary: here’s how Reform will secure our borders, deport illegal migrants and make you feel safe 👇 pic.twitter.com/iRzztOY492
— Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) February 23, 2026
And we’re glad he did, in a way, because the mockery was ferocious and unrelenting. And very, very funny.
1.
You’re not even a fucking MP.
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 23, 2026
2.
Are we playing make believe? You are not the Shadow Home Secretary are you? https://t.co/PW4QmCHXMa
— Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) February 23, 2026
3.
You’re not the Shadow Home Secretary, Zia, so you’re wrong before you even started talking.
— Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) February 23, 2026
4.
A total fake
Not eligible to be part of any Cabinet – pretend Shadow or otherwise
Not a Lord, not elected, never had a vote cast for him in his life
Who is he to dictate anything – apart from an arrogant rich elite pic.twitter.com/wr0pfX9U6a
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) February 23, 2026
5.
🚨Available at @Argos_Online https://t.co/b0tVMn8An4 pic.twitter.com/LLgD1T5ZD6
— Inevitable_GB_News (TWAT ACCOUNT) (@GBNews23653867) February 23, 2026
6.
Fixed it 🤡 pic.twitter.com/2dxulq749b
— taffydai (@taffy_dai) February 23, 2026
7.
Yusuf hasn’t a scintilla of democratic legitimacy
He isn’t elected in any capacity whatsoever yet here he is cosplaying as, not only an MP, but also as the holder of one of the most senior roles in public office
It’s pathetic on a level I never thought achievable https://t.co/OR3FOg25TS
— David (@Zero_4) February 23, 2026
8.
“He still thinks he’s the Shadow Home Secretary!” https://t.co/g6tqWtcBkP pic.twitter.com/AzCcDu4yua
— Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) February 23, 2026
9.
I want @Keir_Starmer to ask why the Shadow Home Secretary isn’t in the House on Wednesday at PMQs.
I want him to ask Kemi Badenoch when she passed the baton to @ZiaYusufUK 😅 https://t.co/8vsXb7M7R7
— TallyCat 🇬🇧🌹 (@TallyCat8) February 23, 2026