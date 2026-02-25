25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Well, would you look at that – it’s Wednesday (at the time of writing), and that means we’re approaching the slippery slope to the weekend.

The weather is starting to improve, the days are getting longer, in fact, if you pay absolutely no attention whatsoever to the news, things are just getting better.

If you must learn what’s going on in the world, at least stop by the socials to get a hit of topical humour. There’s a bit of that here, along with funny pics, a pun or two, and other comedy gold.

We hope you find something you like.

1.

If you're visiting the rodent exhibit you should probably run. We don't have a rodent exhibit. — Greeneville Zoo (@greenevillezoo.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 3:56 AM

2.

Interviewer: It says here you're good at making up words. How often do you find that useful? Me: Contuitively. — John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 4:54 PM

3.

4.

5.

the hot tub validates humanity’s inherent desire to become stew — ceej (@ceej.online) February 19, 2026 at 2:29 AM

6.

If films have taught me anything, it's to cherish those moments I close the fridge door in a profile shot and there isn't a murderer standing there. — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 3:33 PM

7.

Don’t play Battleships on a Ouija Board. I just inadvertently blew up the A5, A6 and B6. Apologies to anyone who was driving there at the time — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 12:41 PM

8.

Typical Reach plc. This is about the Tom Baker-era serial, written by Douglas Adams, filmed in Cambridge in 1979 that they could never broadcast. [image or embed] — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@apiln.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 5:24 PM

9.

one thing i didn't know is that if you're still sleeping when the plane lands, the pilot actually has to carry you to your house and tuck you in bed — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) February 20, 2026 at 4:59 PM

10.

It should be illegal for a tv show, movie, or commercial to use an alarm tone that is common for regular people in the real world to use. I don’t want to be watching something then be reminded that I have to get up for work tomorrow. — Bart Harley Jarvis (@williamzabka424.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 3:59 AM

11.

I know a lot of people think Microsoft Excel is a dreadful piece of software, but I would rate it October 10th. — Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 10:28 PM

12.